Gloria Irene Lubin, of Silver Spring, died on May 14. She was the beloved wife of Myer Lubin; dear daughter of the late Abraham and Rebecca “Babe” Jaffe Goldwater; devoted mother of Cheryl (Howard) Udoff and Brian (Melanie) Lubin; loving grandmother of Eric (Jennifer), Marc (Marisa) and Jason (Danielle) Udoff and Russell Lubin; and cherished great-grandmother of Olivia Udoff. She was predeceased by her brothers, Donald and Leonard Goldwater. Contributions may be made to B’nai Shalom of Olney. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.
