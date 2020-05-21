Beth Susan “Susie” Abramowitz passed away on May 12 after a sudden illness. She was 54. Susie was born on Nov. 25, 1965, in Washington. A 1983 graduate of the Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School, Susie excelled both academically and athletically, despite being born with impaired vision, just one of the many obstacles that she would overcome during her lifetime.

After high school, Susie attended The George Washington University where, as an honors student, she earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering while also being captain of the gymnastics team. After college, Susie attended the University of Southern California, where she completed a master of science degree in biomedical engineering/imaging technology. She went on to become a senior principal systems engineer for Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems where she served as a lead analyst, developing equipment and technology that has saved lives.

Susie is survived by her parents, Rabbi A. Nathan and Dr. Barbara Abramowitz; her brothers, David (Allegra) and Daniel (Wendi); her nephews, Gadi, Rafi, Zack and Josh; her niece, Marli; and aunts, uncles, cousins and an amazing group of loving and caring friends.