8 Interesting Events Coming Up in Jewish DMV: Nov. 13-19

Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, from a Friday the 13th Shabbat to a session on planning for a Jewish baby.

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

FRIDAY THE 13TH GLOE HAPPY HOUR & SHABBAT

Start your Shabbat with a little spooky fun! Join the Edlavitch DCJCC’s GLOE and Bet Mishpachah for happy hour and Shabbat services, followed by celebrating together at a local bar. 6-9 p.m. Edlavitch DCJCC. edcjcc.org/calendar/friday-the-13th-gloe-shabbat-nov26.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

PLANNING FOR A JEWISH BABY: JEWISH TRADITIONS EDUCATION & FREE PHOTOSHOOT

Do you have a bun in the oven? Connect, learn and nosh with other expectant families as you journey toward parenthood. During this workshop, learn about Jewish baby-naming and other Jewish traditions. Dr. Rebecca Garboose, OB-GYN and certified mohelet, will share Jewish traditions surrounding brit bat and brit milah ceremonies. Capture the special moment with a free family photo. 10-11:30 a.m. Bender JCC. benderjccgw.org/calendar/planning-for-a-jewish-baby-jewish-traditions-education-and-free-photoshoot.

RUN WITH NICE JEWISH RUNNERS DC

Nice Jewish Runners DC meets most Sundays near Dupont Circle for a 3-mile social run, followed by a meetup for coffee. All running paces are welcome. You don’t have to be Jewish to participate; you just have to be nice. 10 a.m. to noon. Dupont Circle, Washington, D.C. heylo.group/nice-jewish-runners-dc.

UNDERSTANDING & RESISTING THE WHITE NATIONALIST MOVEMENT IN AMERICA TODAY

Leonard Zeskind spent four decades researching — often in person — the organizing by the white nationalist movement, from think tanks and publications to armed militia groups and Holocaust deniers. His seminal work, “Blood and Politics: History of the White Nationalist Movement from the Margins to the Mainstream,” was published in 2009. Washington Hebrew Congregation will welcome several major researchers and collaborators who worked with Zeskind across his career. A bagel brunch will precede the event. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Washington Hebrew Congregation. tinyurl.com/AmramWhiteNationalism.

SAVING THE IRAQI JEWISH ARCHIVE

Corine Wegener is an art historian, museum curator and retired U.S. Army Reserve Civil Affairs officer specializing in cultural heritage protection during armed conflict and other disasters. In May 2003, the Army deployed Maj. Wegener to Baghdad to assist after the looting of the Iraq National Museum. Wegener will share her story as a “Monuments Woman” in the salvage and stabilization of the Iraqi Jewish Archive, the interagency effort by the U.S. government to bring it to the U.S. for conservation, and the issues still surrounding the collection more than 25 years later. 7:30-9 p.m. B’nai Israel Congregation. Free for members; $10 general admission. habermaninstitute.org/events2627/2026/11/15/saving-the-iraqi-jewish-archive-from-emergency-to-exhibition.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

INTERFAITH COMEDY

Enjoy a clean, family-friendly comedy experience that brings together comedians from a wide range of religious, cultural and ethnic backgrounds. Through humor, the show breaks down barriers, challenges stereotypes and creates opportunities for greater understanding, all while keeping audiences laughing. 7-10 p.m. Congregation Har Shalom. harshalom.org/event/paic-interfaith-comedy-night.html.

THE JEWISH HISTORY OF ATLANTA: JEWS IN THE MELTING POT OF DIXIE

As Atlanta evolved from a sleepy, backwater 19th-century frontier railroad town into a 21st-century international metropolis, Jewish men and women significantly contributed to the rich tapestry of the “Gate City of the South.” While there are many success stories throughout Atlanta’s Jewish history, there are also dark episodes of blatant antisemitism that traumatized the community and had national implications. Join the Haberman Institute for Jewish Studies to explore the rich, complex history of Atlanta through a Jewish perspective and gain new insight into the “Melting Pot of Dixie.” 7:30-9 p.m. on Zoom. habermaninstitute.org/events2627/2026/8/10/the-jewish-history-of-atlanta-jews-in-the-melting-pot-of-dixie.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

YEMEN BLUES WITH TEMPLE MICAH

Join Temple Micah for a live performance featuring Yemen Blues, a genre-defying ensemble led by Israeli-Yemeni singer and composer Ravid Kahalani. Drawing on Yemenite Jewish musical traditions alongside West African, Middle Eastern, jazz, funk and Afrobeat influences, Yemen Blues crosses cultural and musical boundaries. All are welcome. 7:30-10 p.m. Palisades Hub, 5200 Cathedral Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. $20. templemicah.shulcloud.com/form/storefront-sounds-yemen-blues-2026.html.