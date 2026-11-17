Explore these upcoming events in Jewish DMV, such as a Yiddish concert and an interfaith Thanksgiving meal.

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

FRIENDSGIVING SHABBAT DINNER

For a true farm-to-table experience, gather around a campfire, enjoy some Thanksgiving staples, and meet new people at a Friendsgiving Shabbat dinner led by Sixth & I’ers at an urban farm in D.C. Whether you’re familiar with Shabbat traditions or experiencing them for the first time, you’re welcome here. Bring a friend or come solo to meet new people and get more connected to the Sixth & I community. 7 p.m. Eckington. sixthandi.org/event/community-led-friendsgiving-shabbat-dinner

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

MUSICAL KABBALAT SERVICE

Join Kol Shalom for uplifting Kabbalat Shabbat services with guest artist Yoshie Fruchter and Hazzan Sally Heckelman. Yoshie, a professional musician in New York, has led services across the Jewish spectrum. Services will be preceded by a congregational dinner and dedication of the mosaic mural put together by Kol Shalom congregants, under the leadership and design of artist Rena Fruchter. 6-8 p.m. Kol Shalom. kolshalom.com/events/musical-kabbalat-service-with-yoshie-fruchter

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

YIDDISH INDIE FOLK MUSIC CONCERT

ReynHartsik, which means “heartfelt,” is a duo project from musicians Yoshie Fruchter and Rabbi Deborah Sacks Mintz, exploring Yiddish poetry, prayer and niggun in an intimate folk setting. Using a combination of their voices with cello, guitar, bass and mandolin, they seek to bring new melodies to the Jewish music canon. 7:30 p.m. Kol Shalom. Free for members; $18. kolshalom.com/events/reynhartsik-yiddish-indie-folk-music-concert-with-yoshie-fruchter-and-deborah-sacks-mintz

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

TIFERETH ISRAEL PRE-THANKSGIVING TOTS PROGRAM

Come learn about Tifereth Israel’s tot program, where the youngest community members and their grownups are invited to create a pre-Thanksgiving craft, hear a story and share a snack. 11 a.m.Tifereth Israel Congregation. tifereth-israel.org/event/prethanksgivingtotsprogram

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

EVERYTHING BUT THE TURKEY: COMMUNITY EDITION

Join the Edlavitch DCJCC for its annual Thanksgiving volunteer event. Spend the evening preparing Thanksgiving side dishes for those experiencing food insecurity and homelessness in our region. Each table fits eight people and no cooking experience is necessary. No age restrictions on participating, but some recipes involve using knives, peelers and graters. 4:30-6 p.m. Edlavitch DCJCC. $22. edcjcc.org/ebtt

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

CHUTZPOD! LIVE AT BETH EL

Chutzpod! is a renowned, frank and wide-ranging conversation about how to build a good life, drawing on real-life dilemmas and millennia-old Jewish wisdom. Each week, Rabbi Shira Stutman and journalist Hanna Rosin explore life’s toughest questions through a Jewish lens, responding to challenges submitted by listeners and audience members alike. Chutzpod! is coming to Beth El. Ask anything: Jewish ethics, Jewish life and Jewish in-laws. 5:30-8 p.m. Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Free for members; $18 for nonmembers. bethelmc.org/events/chutzpod-live

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

THANNKSGIVING INTERFAITH SINGALONG

Tikvat Israel Congregation and Rockville United Methodist Church invite you to a Thanksgiving interfaith singalong, where neighbors of all faiths gather to raise their voices together. The evening brings songs of peace, hope and gratitude. No musical experience is needed; simply bring your voice and an open heart. 7-8:30 p.m. Tikvat Israel Congregation. tikvatisraelrockville.shulcloud.com/form/Thanksgiving2026

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING MEAL

In partnership with Annunciation Catholic Church and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, Washington Hebrew Congregation will serve a warm Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one. No need to RSVP for the meal; just come as you are. Volunteers needed to help set up the space on Nov. 25 and the day of. Noon to 2 p.m. Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. whctemple.org/event/community-thanksgiving-meal-2026