A year and a half after its first United States mission, Operation Benjamin returned to Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 17 to replace the headstones of three Jewish World War I-era soldiers who were buried under Latin crosses.

Those soldiers are Pvt. David Latken, Cpl. Jacob Leifer and Pfc. Benjamin Yarish. All three fought in France in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, the largest and deadliest battle in U.S. history.

The nonprofit organization replaced five headstones at the Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in June, an effort that connected a Baltimore couple to an unknown relative.

“What’s fascinating is [Latken, Leifer and Yarish] were all from the great battle known as the Meuse-Argonne Offensive,” said Shalom Lamm, Operation Benjamin’s co-founder and chief historian. “All eight soldiers were all killed in the same battle.”

The Nov. 17 ceremony brought together Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins, Vice Adm. Herman Shelanski, Jeffrey Miller, chair of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, descendants of the soldiers and 200 community members.

“It’s a command of memory,” Lamm said of Operation Benjamin’s mission. “In the Jewish world, memory is not a passive thing. Memory is an active command, and when we remember, we need to remember properly and accurately. To us, this is a divine command that we’re fulfilling.”

He added that especially amid trends of worldwide antisemitism, “it’s critical for the service of these [soldiers] to be recognized for who they were in life, that Jews fought, bled and died in the fight against tyranny and evil, shoulder to shoulder with their American co-citizens.”

“We’re not guests here. We are full-fledged citizens,” Lamm said.

The Soldiers’ Stories

Lamm and the Operation Benjamin team discovered that the three soldiers — Latken, Leifer and Yarish — had been Jewish after a year of genealogical research including ship manifests, census and synagogue records and ancestors’ grave markers.

“We go back three generations to prove continuity of Jewish life,” Lamm said.

Latken was born David Bernstein in New York City around 1891. After serving with various units, he joined the 28th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division and fought in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

He died from wounds he sustained in 1918 and was buried in a military cemetery in France before his remains were returned to the U.S. and he was reburied at Arlington National Cemetery in 1922.

Leifer was born in modern-day Ukraine in 1897 and immigrated to New York City in 1914. Three years later, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and fought in a number of major battles.

Leifer was badly injured by poison gas and died in a French hospital. His remains were returned to the U.S. and buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Yarish, the son of Russian-Jewish immigrants, was born in 1896 and raised in Brooklyn. He enlisted in the Army in 1917 and died fighting in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive as part of the “Lost Battalion.” He was buried in Arlington in 1922.

‘Extraordinary Moral Bravery’

For the first time, Operation Benjamin honored a non-Jewish World War II American soldier, Pfc. Johann Kasten, who risked his life to protect his Jewish American prisoner of war comrades.

Kasten was captured by Nazi soldiers during the Battle of the Bulge and became the elected leader of the American POWs at Stalag IX-B, a POW camp in Germany. When the Nazi commandant ordered the Jewish prisoners to identify themselves and go to a camp within the Buchenwald concentration camp, Kasten refused to give their names.

He then told other POW leaders that “no prisoner should admit to being Jewish,” risking his life.

“He was beaten within an inch of his life a number of times because of that refusal,” Lamm said. “He lived a long life, although he always suffered from the beatings.”

Kasten was buried at Arlington National Cemetery after his death in 2007. Eight family members attended his funeral.

“Here we are, all these years later, finally recognizing his moral courage, his extraordinary moral bravery, and there’ll be hundreds of us there to honor him,” Lamm said.

Lamm also contacted his working partners at the German War Graves Commission, who put him in touch with the German Embassy. Brig. Gen. Gunnar Brügner rendered a salute to Kasten at the ceremony.

Kasten’s actions evoke Hakarat HaTov, the Hebrew term for gratitude, Lamm said.

“An absolute principle of Jewish life is recognizing people who have done good for you,” Lamm explained. “Here’s a guy who I doubt knew any Jews growing up in his life, but whose response to the demand to give up his fellow American soldiers was, ‘No, we don’t do that.’

“He was willing to undergo absolute, brutal treatment in order not to violate his principles, and that’s something that’s so deserving of recognition.”

Kasten’s two adult granddaughters attended the ceremony with their husbands.

Lamm has a few takeaways he hopes attendees will recall long after Nov. 17.

“I want them to know that we take our obligation of memory seriously and it’s an honor to do so,” he said. “I want them to feel a sense of pride at who we are, pride of being Americans, pride of being Jews, pride of being people who have fought for this country and who would still fight for this country.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com