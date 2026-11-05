Barbara Roberts, of Lincoln, MA, passed away at the age of 94 on Nov. 2. Born Jan. 26, 1932 in Chester, PA, Barbara earned a masters degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh and subsequently moved to Washington, D.C. There she met and married Carl Roberts. Barbara & Carl moved to Rockville, MD, where they raised their daughters, Beth Roberts, Susan (Ken) Lubar, and Amy Roberts. They retired to Jacksonville, FL, and Barbara moved to Lincoln, MA in 2014 to be near Susan, Ken and granddaughter, Allegra.

Barbara was very outgoing and quickly formed strong friendships each time she moved. She looked for and found opportunities to help others through many volunteer roles including at the Manna Food Center in Maryland, Habitat for Humanity in Jacksonville and by starting a group at The Commons in Lincoln to knit for charity.

Barbara was preceded in death by Carl, daughter Amy, sister and brother-in-law, Ina and Sam Starobin, and brother-in-law Bill Roberts. Barbara is survived by her daughters, Susan Lubar and Beth Roberts; son-in-law, Ken Lubar; granddaughter, Allegra Lubar; her nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.

The family invites donations in Barbara’s memory to be made to Alzheimer’s Association or HIAS, or to a charity of your choosing.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.