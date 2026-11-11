Beyond the Headlines: Nov. 12

Sivan Rahav Meir

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr

A Souvenir With a Message

Guests at the recent bar mitzvah of Gilad Shlomo Ta’ir of Netanya went home with an unusual souvenir: a glass Kiddush cup, wine, Shabbat candles and a copy of my new book about Shabbat. The items were accompanied by a note explaining what they had in common — and the deeper message the family hoped to convey.

The note read:

“The mitzvot that Gilad is now taking upon himself are God’s language of love for us. They are the precise tools He has given us to bring holiness into this world and connect with the Infinite. We wanted to give you a gift that illustrates this beautiful idea.

A glass Kiddush cup: Glass begins as ordinary sand, taken from the earth and transformed into a vessel that can be used for holiness.

Wine for Kiddush: Grapes grow from the earth and are transformed into wine. When we lift the cup and recite Kiddush, we elevate something physical, using it to connect with the Infinite.

Shabbat candles: What could be more ordinary than wax and a wick? Yet just before Shabbat, when we light the candles and recite the blessing, something extraordinary happens. The Divine light of Shabbat enters our homes and our hearts.

Sivan Rahav-Meir’s book about Shabbat: A book whose words help us discover how to bring that same light into every moment of Shabbat.

Gilad, may you always remember the tremendous power that has been placed in your hands. May you always feel how close God is to you and how deeply He loves you.”

And a personal note from me: My book about Shabbat is now being translated into English, and I’m excited that English-speaking readers will soon be able to discover its messages and bring more of the light of Shabbat into their own homes.

Have We Kept Our Promises?

I received a message from Mazal, whose parents immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia. Monday, the 29th of Cheshvan, was the holiday of Sigd, and Mazal believes that its message is exactly what we need in Israel right now.

She explains that exactly 50 days after Yom Kippur, Ethiopian Jews would gather for a day of prayer and soul-searching, filled with longing for redemption. Without Sigd, she points out, most of us wouldn’t even realize that 50 days have passed since that holy day when we resolved and promised to change and improve.

In Ethiopia, her parents’ generation would wash their white clothes and, with simplicity and humility, climb a high mountain, carrying stones on their backs to symbolize the heavy burden of their sins. At the summit, the community’s spiritual leaders would lead the prayers, encouraging everyone to remain faithful to the Torah despite the hardships of exile. They also promised that one day, they would return to Yerusalem — to Jerusalem.

Mazal sees Sigd as an important reminder for all of us: to reassess the direction we’re heading, to pray and to remember all the promises we made at the beginning of the year; to wash away the stains that have already begun to accumulate; and to ask ourselves how deeply Jerusalem still lives in our hearts, as we pray for the complete redemption.

From His Heart to Ours

Rabbi Itamar Schwartz, author of the extraordinary book series “Bilvavi Mishkan Evneh” (Building a Sanctuary in the Heart), passed away last Shabbat. Although he was known for his exceptional modesty, his unique approach to serving God — known as the “bilvavi” approach — entered the hearts of countless people. Here are a few excerpts from his vast treasury of wisdom:

“A person’s goal and purpose in the world is to transform intellectual awareness into feeling. We all know there is a Creator who is the driving force behind all that transpires in the world. The question is not what a person knows, but what he feels in his heart. To what extent does his life reflect this awareness?”

“When a man lives in fear of the future, of other people and their opinions of him, he bases his life on external factors. The more trust you have in the Creator, the more tranquility you will feel in your soul. It is the only way to achieve true inner peace and serenity.”

“A person cannot search for the truth outside of himself. Instead he must direct his gaze inward, into the depths of his soul. There, in the quietest, innermost place in the heart, is where the Shechinah (God’s presence) is found.”

Parashat Toldot: Why Is This Happening to Me?

After many years of waiting, our matriarch Rivka is finally pregnant. Thus begins our parashah this week. But then Rivka begins to experience an unsettling feeling, “And the children struggled in her womb.” Something inside her was amiss. Her twins were moving about and struggling.

One might think that the most appropriate approach in this situation would be to go to an obstetrician and request an ultrasound. But Rivka also asks an existential question: “Why is this happening to me?” and turns to God for an explanation. As the verse says: “She went to inquire of God.”

Our Sages explain that every event that occurs in our world has a spiritual source, a deeper meaning than what is immediately apparent. Rivka wants to find out what this struggle in her womb means for her. In other words, what is expected from her in this situation.

She receives an answer: She has two sons, Yaakov and Eisav. They are completely different from one another and are already struggling in utero. Each one will establish his own nation, and this struggle in her womb represents the greater struggle that will develop between two nations, two cultures, and two worldviews. Rivka is charged with a mission: to ensure that the way of Yaakov, her younger son, would prevail.

We need to embrace Rivka’s approach today, too. When facing struggles in our marriages, our parenting or at work; when confronting challenges both on the private and national level, Rivka teaches us to ask ourselves in every situation: “Why is this happening to me?” Our job is to try to grasp the deeper meaning of what we are experiencing and to discover the role God wants us to take in this story.

Sivan Rahav Meir is a primetime news anchor on Israeli television with a regular column in Yediot Aharonot, Israel’s largest newspaper, and a weekly radio show on Galei Tzahal (Army Radio). She has a tremendous following on social media for her insights into Jewish life and tradition. She lives in Jerusalem with her husband Yedidya and their five children.