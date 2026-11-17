For one day a year, Holocaust survivors in the DMV can put aside their worries and connect with fellow survivors over lunch.

Close to 200 survivors gathered at B’nai Israel Congregation on Nov. 16 for the Jewish Social Service Agency’s annual Café Europa, one of the region’s largest annual gatherings of Holocaust survivors.

The longstanding tradition — featuring a kosher meal, live music, dancing and social connection — was inspired by a post-World War II cafe in Stockholm where survivors gathered to reconnect with their family and friends.

Dozens of Jewish agencies across the world offer Café Europa social programs. JSSA serves more than 288 Holocaust survivors in the national capital region, and Café Europa is open to any Holocaust survivors in the region, not just JSSA’s clients.

Deborah Adler, JSSA’s Holocaust Survivor Program manager, said it’s a great way to promote social engagement.

“A lot of times, elderly people’s worlds become smaller and they don’t get out as much as they used to,” said Adler. “But Café Europa is a tradition they look forward to every year.”

“Many survivors only feel genuinely comfortable among others who have shared similar experiences and instinctively understand each other,” according to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany. “Days in advance of each program, agencies receive telephone calls from attendees eagerly anticipating the event.”

Survivors dress to the nines and often use Café Europa as an opportunity to have their hair styled.

“It’s a real special celebration,” Adler said. “It’s just lovely to see the smiles on people’s faces and the laughter, even though they might not be feeling well or they might be worried about their finances, but they drop all of that for one day and just come together and truly enjoy themselves.”

The event is a community effort. JSSA arranged transportation for attendees, who each were invited to bring a family member or aide with them. Forty volunteers — many of them Russian-speaking — helped with logistics on Nov. 16.

“It was really important for the clients to have people who could speak their language,” Adler said, noting that many local survivors emigrated from the former Soviet Union.

“People came up to me and were so appreciative,” she added. “They feel when they come to events like this that they’re truly cared for and they’re not forgotten. And they know that they’re part of a community that’s bigger than just themselves.”

Café Europa is usually held during the winter, so it doubles as a Chanukah celebration. Because this year’s event was early, the theme was gratitude in honor of Thanksgiving.

Rabbi Rachel Hersh, JSSA’s director of Jewish enrichment and engagement, led attendees in a “beautiful song about gratitude” with verses in Hebrew and added verses in Russian.

“We wanted to do something special for them,” Adler said. “The song included lyrics, ‘thank you’ — spasibo in Russian. It was a warm and joyous addition to the program.”

The theme came through in conversation after the event.

“Most of the people that we serve come from the former Soviet Union, and the culture is very different,” Adler said. “Even though most of the people we serve came in the 1990s after the fall of the Soviet Union, they’re still astonished by how giving and gracious this community is.”

Adler noted that there are still many in the metropolitan D.C. area who survived the Holocaust.

“They need our support,” she said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com