By Aaron Mendelsohn

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival has been held on our National Mall for 39 straight years. Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr. played in 2,632 consecutive baseball games over 17 seasons. The District of Columbia, where I was born and raised, has voted for a Democratic candidate for president in 15 consecutive presidential elections. And this Thanksgiving weekend, I will chant my bar mitzvah Torah parsha, Vayishlach, for the 40th straight year, this time at my hometown synagogue, Kesher Israel (The Georgetown Synagogue).

As streaks go, mine certainly will not make a list of history’s greatest. Yet it is notable because for four decades, I have leined (chanted) Vayishlach in Israel, the Czech Republic, Vermont, California, Tennessee, Illinois, New York, D.C., and many other international and domestic cities. Whether home or away, every synagogue and Jewish community where I read Torah welcomed me as a fellow Jew and were thrilled when I stepped to the bimah and chanted the ancient words: “Jacob sent messengers ahead to his brother Esau in the land of Seir, the country of Edom.”

This 40th year will be particularly memorable because I will return to the place my streak started — Kesher Israel in Washington, D.C. — where I will read Vayishlach as my 94-year-old father sits in the front row of the synagogue and corrects any mistakes I make. After 40 years, I do not make many — given my exemplary education at The Hebrew Academy of Greater Washington, my years performing in their choir, and my soloing at the old Washington Convention Center — but he still catches every one.

Vayishlach recounts the reunion of estranged brothers Jacob and Esau, as well as the failed unification of the children of Jacob and Hamor after a son of Hamor raped a daughter of Jacob. The parsha’s themes resonate strongly today. The first lesson is that brothers, no matter the distance between them, should never forget the family ties that bind them. The second lesson is that when one community commits an act of extreme violence against another, it is extraordinarily difficult to forget and make peace. These stories teach us that we Jews must always welcome our brothers and also protect ourselves from others who would do us harm.

Three chantings in my streak best reflect Vayishlach’s lesson of brotherly love: my second anniversary when I was living on a kibbutz in northern Israel; my eighth anniversary when I was a college senior in rural Vermont; and my approximately 20th anniversary when I was traveling with my father in the Czech Republic.

When I was 15 years old, I left Washington to live for a year on Kfar Blum in Israel’s Hula Valley. There was a small non-denominational synagogue on the kibbutz which struggled to get a minyan. I approached the lay leader of the synagogue — there was no rabbi — and asked if I might be permitted to chant my bar mitzvah portion on Shabbat. He seemed skeptical — after all, what American Jew knew enough Hebrew and the Torah trope (the musical melody used when chanting Torah) to read an entire parsha? Fortunately, my on-the-spot practice for him proved my credentials, and he permitted this young American to lead their Shabbat minyan. While I cannot say that I became a regular attendee, whenever I saw the older synagogue members around the kibbutz, they always had a smile and a nod for the young American Jew who could chant Torah.

Six years later, as a student at Middlebury College in Vermont, there was no Shabbat minyan on campus or in the nearby towns. So, I called the historic Ohavi Zedek Synagogue (OZ) in Burlington, Vermont. OZ was founded in 1885 and is one of Vermont’s oldest and largest Jewish congregations. Again, after convincing the synagogue chazan that I could read Torah, I drove an hour from Middlebury to Burlington to lein Vayishlach before a much larger congregation than I was used to. When I finished and briefly joined the kiddush after services, I awkwardly accepted “Mazel Tovs” from my Jewish elders. They expressed pride in my leining and their hope that I would read Torah again in their shul.

About a decade later, I traveled with my father to the Czech Republic. It was a business trip for him and a vacation for me. Early on a Thursday morning, we went to the Old-New Synagogue in Prague’s Jewish Quarter for morning minyan. I knew this might be my only chance to keep my bar mitzvah streak alive, so before the Torah service, my father and I approached one of the leaders to ask if I might lein. In the spirit of detente, we negotiated an agreement: They would let me chant so long as one of their members stood next to me in case I could not, in fact, read Torah. I surprised them again, reading smoothly and earning an invitation to another post-service kiddush and l’chaim.

Today, when Jews neither feel safe in our communities nor welcome in others, my 40-year bar mitzvah Torah reading streak motivates me to build bridges across our Jewish faith and with others. After all, our survival throughout history depended on maintaining our Jewish traditions while also being thoroughly engaged in contemporary society. When I chant this pasuk (verse) — “Esau ran to greet Jacob, embraced him, fell on his neck, kissed him, and they wept” — I choose the uplifting interpretation that the two brothers reunited in love. I will continue to be inspired by the lessons of Vayishlach that have never been more important to our Jewish communities, in cities and countries, large and small, from Washington, D.C., to Kfar Blum, to Vermont, to Prague, and back home again to Kesher Israel in Georgetown.

Aaron Mendelsohn is general counsel of The Jewish Theological Seminary.