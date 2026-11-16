Friday morning at Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School started like any other, with a Kabbalat Shabbat assembly. The faculty and students knew this gathering would be a little different — they were expecting a special guest and were asked to allot an extra half hour.

But CESJDS Middle School Principal Cassandra Batson never thought she’d receive an education award and $25,000.

That “special guest” was philanthropist Lowell Milken, the co-founder and chair of the Milken Family Foundation, who visited the Rockville school to recognize Batson with the Milken Educator Award on Nov. 13.

“When my name was read, I was shocked. I still am,” Batson told Washington Jewish Week hours after receiving the award.

Known as the “Oscar of Teaching,” the Milken Educator Award annually honors a number of educators across the country, recognizing educators’ instructional excellence, professional leadership, engagement with the community and potential for greater contributions to the education profession, according to a news release.

The award comes with a $25,000 cash prize.

Batson, who also serves as head of CESJDS’ Upper School campus, is this year’s sole Maryland recipient for both pioneering STEM initiatives and fostering a “collaborative school culture” at CESJDS.

As the school’s first Upper School STEM coordinator, she designed curriculum; led a Sunday STEM series, Innovation Minimester Seminars, STEM Center Fellowship and the STEMinism Club; and oversaw schoolwide STEM events, according to the Milken Family Foundation.

She established the annual High School STEM Conference, which introduced students to STEM careers and developing ideas through keynote presentations, discussions with professionals and hands-on activities. Batson also extended the opportunity to middle school students.

She was the first teacher to bring in a CADENA Initiative elective, a social entrepreneurship course that encourages students to design and implement solutions to real-world humanitarian crises.

“Batson creates an environment where academic achievement and students’ social and emotional development go hand in hand,” her Milken Educator Award bio reads.

She’s equally committed to mentoring and supporting faculty. Batson’s colleagues describe her as a “unicorn principal,” speaking to her extraordinary ability to guide and inspire.

Despite all of her accomplishments, experience and praise, Batson never imagined she’d be the one behind the podium, thanking her students and colleagues for this award.

“I’m lost for words,” she said. “I feel very honored.”

She added that this isn’t something she takes lightly.

“So much of who I am as an educator and a person is because JDS took a chance on me 10, almost 11, years ago,” Batson said. “And this is a community that I have been dedicated to, but they’ve also been invested in my growth and have trusted me to not only be a teacher here, but given me the opportunities to step into leadership opportunities throughout the years. … I feel very blessed.”

Raised by Vietnamese immigrants, Batson said she has long appreciated the value of education.

She began teaching at CESJDS in 2016 when she moved to Maryland from Denver.

“I love that in order to understand science, you have to be a problem solver and you have to think critically,” Batson explained. “It’s not straightforward. It’s about trying to make sense of the world, and I think there’s something really beautiful and complex about that.”

Though she holds bachelor’s degrees in biochemistry and molecular, cellular and developmental biology and a master’s in science curriculum and instruction, the subject didn’t come easily to Batson growing up. In fact, science was “incredibly difficult.”

“It’s not something I understood until, weirdly, I sat in an organic chemistry class in college,” she said. “That was a draw to me when I decided to go into education — I want to teach science because I want to make it accessible to students in a way that it wasn’t for me.”

Batson chose to teach middle school in part because her own middle school experience was traumatizing. “My goal is to ensure that kids don’t ever leave JDS Middle School saying, ‘I hated middle school,’” she said.

She is the first non-Jewish principal at CESJDS.

“Especially in this day and age, it’s something that I approach with intention, with lots of care and a lot of questions. I ask a lot of questions,” Batson said. “It means a lot that this community has trusted me to be middle school principal and that I have great partnership here.”

Receiving the Milken Educator Award is only the first step for Batson, who will join a network of more than 3,000 fellow award recipients nationwide. She can partake in mentorship programs and subject-specific collectives.

“This is literally the beginning,” said Jana Rausch, the Milken Family Foundation’s vice president of communications.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com