David Ontell, Lawyer Who Believed Everyone Deserved a Defense, Dies at 80

David Jay Ontell built his Washington law practice around people who could not afford to hire a lawyer, representing defendants in cases ranging from juvenile matters to murder. He believed every person accused of a crime deserved the full protection of the law. His work as a court-appointed attorney was often poorly paid and thankless, his family said, but he took it seriously and earned a reputation for brilliance.

Ontell died Nov. 1 at 80 of kidney and heart failure. His health declined quickly after his wife, Lois, died in May, said his stepdaughter, Lily Landau.

Born in Newark, N.J., to Mildred and Robert Ontell, he was the younger of two brothers. He and Barry went to the movies together and played tricks on one another. Their father owned a brush factory, but David was not interested in taking over the family business. He wanted to study.

While attending Rutgers University, Ontell delivered newspapers before sunrise, waking without an alarm and going out in all kinds of weather. He was proud of the job and spoke about it throughout his life, Landau said. He loved reading newspapers and books; his niece Lori Garden recalled that he once told her he had read an entire set of encyclopedias.

After Rutgers, Ontell moved to Washington to attend George Washington University Law School. His studies were interrupted when he was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea in the late 1960s. He became an officer briefly before receiving an honorable discharge and returning to finish law school. He stayed in Washington for the rest of his life.

He handled criminal, juvenile and landlord-tenant cases, as well as mediation. His stepdaughter said he was drawn to the law’s role in protecting people’s rights, including those accused of serious crimes who could not pay for private counsel.

“He was completely immersed in law,” Landau said. He and Lois, also an attorney, met in arraignment court in 1973 while picking up cases. They became friends and colleagues, then reconnected years later. They married when they were both in their 40s, and Ontell became Landau’s stepfather when she was 14.

The two lawyers often talked through cases at the dinner table, sharing strategies and recounting wins and losses. Ontell also made room in his life for family. Garden remembered him playing with her when she was a little girl, lifting her onto his shoulders and running through the courtyard. When she was learning to ride a bicycle, he ran alongside her.

He kept up those ties as she and her brothers grew older. He called relatives on their birthdays and sang “Happy Birthday” over the phone. He traveled across the country for Garden’s children’s bar and bat mitzvahs and other family milestones, even when the weather was bad. “He always showed love,” she said.

David and Lois shared a casual, independent approach to life and a love of travel. Their two-month honeymoon was a road trip from Washington through Canada to Alaska and back, with Landau along for the journey. They later traveled on a working cargo ship, drove through Argentina and visited family in Thailand. They often found ways to travel on a modest budget, including camping.

Before he and Lois married, David co-owned a house in Rehoboth Beach, where he rented rooms to young summer visitors, either for alternating weeks or the season. Finding renters and running the informal summer house became a social activity for him.

His niece said Ontell preferred worn Converse sneakers and an old car to new clothes and comforts. He often wore shorts and T-shirts, including one celebrating his favorite politician, Bernie Sanders. He liked “Jeopardy!” and seemed to know the answer to every question. “He was a very brilliant man,” Garden said.

Ontell grew up in a Jewish household and later joined Lois in the Reform Jewish community. They attended Washington Hebrew Congregation and served on its Social Action Committee. He also maintained the Jewish connections he had made in Washington after returning from the Army: a friend’s parents invited him to Shabbat dinner, and he became a regular, often bringing leftover challah home.

He and Lois were devoted to each other, sister-in-law Joan Churchill said. In Lois’ later years, when she developed dementia and her health declined, Ontell cared for her without complaint. The couple spent time together in a nursing home during their final years.

Landau said her stepfather cared deeply about justice and about people who could not speak up for themselves. “He wanted people’s rights to be upheld, especially for people who were not able to advocate for themselves.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.