DC Kosher Bakery Receives Mayoral Salute for 16 Years of Service

A kosher, nut-free bakery in Woodley Park is celebrating its “sweet 16” with a mayoral salute from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Baked by Yael bills itself as D.C.’s first cakepoppery, also offering hand-rolled bagels, challah, cookie bars and more.

A mayoral salute is an official ceremonial recognition from a city’s mayor to honor people, local businesses or organizations for milestones, community service or retirements.

“This salute honors the enduring value of small businesses and the indispensable role they play in cultivating and connecting communities,” the salute read. “Your nearly two decades of dedicated commitment to your loyal customers, and to the surrounding Woodley Park neighborhood, has helped to strengthen our local economy and highlight D.C. as a place where businesses can grow and thrive.”

“We’re thrilled,” said Yael Krigman, the owner and president of Baked by Yael. “[Mayor Muriel Bowser has] been such a strong supporter of ours and a fan of our cake pops over the years, so it was an honor.

“Particularly as she’s about to leave office, we’re happy that her office was able to recognize us in this way.”

Krigman opened Baked by Yael in 2015 after five years of running an online business. During law school at George Washington University, she began baking as a stress reliever, then worked two full-time jobs upon graduation: attorney and baker.

Eventually, Krigman chose to dedicate her career to baking — it was the job that excited her.

She described her Connecticut Avenue bakery as “very inclusive.”

“It’s not just baked goods. It’s kosher baked goods, which has been really important for the Jewish community in D.C.,” Krigman said. “We’re also nut-free and allergy-friendly, so we provide a place where everybody can enjoy something and enjoy it safely.”

One of the highlights of running her own business has been serving the community for the past 16 years.

“People frequently associate Baked by Yael with being across from the National Zoo … and we love all of the tourists and zoo visitors,” Krigman said. “But it’s the actual residents of Woodley Park and the surrounding neighborhoods who are the people that support us year after year and weekend after weekend.

“It’s been really great to get to know them, to have regulars, to feel like we are truly part of a community. Whether we’re having ups or downs, there are so many people there to help us and support us.”

Krigman herself has given back to the community through her business. During the pandemic, Baked by Yael gave cake pops, bagels and other treats to first responders and senior citizens who were unable to leave their homes.

Krigman tries to minimize food waste and help feed the community. On Sundays, unsold bagels from the day before are taken up the street to the community food pantry in Van Ness.

“We’ve been partnering with Food Rescue for many years now, and we donate our unsold food to them, which has been especially important now because of all the hardships that so many people in the city are facing,” she said.

Krigman considers her bakery’s location across from the National Zoo as prime real estate.

“It’s so hard to market a small business and it definitely helps to have the zoo across the street as a landmark and sort of built-in marketing,” the Cleveland Park resident said. “When I first started out as an online business, I worked with my neighbors.

My network started where I lived, and then branched out, so … when we were opening up a storefront, we wanted to open our store in familiar territory.”

Krigman said she already had a customer base in the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park areas.

“We already had people who knew us and supported us, and we were able to grow from there,” she said.

Offering kosher goods was important to Krigman to promote inclusivity.

“Because we sell so many Jewish baked goods, it’s natural to us,” she explained. “We are a Jewish bakery.”

Congregants of the nearby Adas Israel Congregation wanted to enjoy her products, but needed them to be certified kosher.

“It’s really not a heavy lift,” Krigman said. “You have to pay a little bit more for ingredients, but [it’s] relatively easy to be kosher because we don’t serve meat.

“If we can be more inclusive and offer that service to the community, and also increase our sales, that’s a win-win.”

Many customers who don’t necessarily keep kosher are also seeking Jewish sweets, such as rugelach, which Krigman makes using a recipe from her Israeli aunt.

“Our challah and bagels, all of that is inspired by Israeli recipes,” Krigman said. “Of course, they’ve been modified heavily over the years, so I can call them my own.”

As the owner of a small business, Krigman said she’s “always hustling.” In between kneading dough and baking black-and-white cookies, she hopes to prioritize more outreach to the local Jewish community.

“There’s still so many people who surprisingly don’t know that we’re here and don’t know that we’re kosher,” Krigman said.

She also needs to purchase a frame to proudly display her latest recognition: the mayoral salute.

“We’re very proud of it,” Krigman said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com