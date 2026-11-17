Third cousins Ally Chelst and Aliza Reinstein both work with neurodivergent people and wanted to create a retreat for young adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

“I wanted to do ADHD retreats my whole life,” said Chelst, an ADHD coach living in Washington, D.C. “There’s a lot of coaches who do retreats and travel and … I thought it was so cool.”

But she was concerned about footing the cost of a weekend retreat for a dozen people.

“I didn’t really have the money at 29 to be putting thousands of dollars into this type of thing,” Chelst said. “But I knew I wanted to do it and I felt there was a purpose.”

That purpose was to unplug and relax, even if just for a couple days.

Chelst realized there was a way to both cover the cost and incorporate Judaism into the retreat: through a Mem Global grant. She attended a peer-led retreat sponsored by the Jewish nonprofit last spring and became interested in hosting her own.

“I had never heard of ADHDers who were Jewish getting together before, and I just thought that didn’t happen,” Chelst said. “It turns out that’s a missing component in the marketplace.”

She knew she wanted to run the retreat with Reinstein, a social worker she’d met through a local Jewish wellness fair. The two later discovered they were related.

The Shabbat retreat took place from Nov. 13-15 at a vacation rental in Dameron, Maryland, near the Chesapeake Bay.

Chelst and Reinstein led the 11 participants — all in their 20s and 30s — through guided activities and discussions.

“The overarching thing I thought about when we were planning is modalities: how do we make things work for so many different minds and so many different interests?” Chelst explained. “We made sure in our programming to have a variety of things that were discussion-based, interactive like games or conversational, small groups [or] individual reflections.”

Because both organizers live with ADHD themselves, they understood how to structure the weekend for a group in which the majority have ADHD: scheduled breaks between sessions, free time, fidget toys and a variety of gathering spaces so the group wasn’t confined to one room for hours at a time.

On Saturday morning, participants sat down to design their own ADHD-friendly Jewish spaces. Some wrote their ideas, while another drew a layout of a synagogue complete with a map.

“We really encouraged people to express themselves and communicate in the way that works best for them,” Chelst said.

The group also gave back to an existing synagogue, Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County, by packaging Shabbat-friendly sensory toys for kids to use there, according to Reinstein.

The organizers assigned small tasks to participants, such as setting the Shabbat table or assembling the campfire for s’mores “just to make sure that they felt a little more connected to the retreat,” Reinstein said.

“We had a little Havdalah crew and they added their own interpretation — everyone had different tunes and things like that,” she added. “It was really sweet to have that as an immersive experience.”

The weekend included traditional Jewish elements: Kabbalat Shabbat services with candle lighting, kiddush, motzi, and, of course, Shabbat dinner, covered in part by a OneTable grant.

“It was really nice,” Reinstein said. “A lot of participants commented that being young adults, you grow up a certain way in terms of how your Judaism is based off your parents or who you’re with … and then now, they get to form their own Jewish identity.”

The group heard from a Jewish educator about the importance of Shabbat for one’s mental health and read a related article, then brainstormed how to bring aspects of Shabbat into their daily lives.

“In the article that we read, one of the lines that stood out to me the most was that six days of the week are about figuring out your to-do list, and one day of the week is participating in your to-be list,” Chelst said.

That ancient Jewish tradition ties into life with ADHD.

“With ADHD, we often feel a tremendous amount of pressure to complete as many things as possible, and we oftentimes feel inadequate because it can take us a longer time, or it can be harder for us to get things done the same way that other people do,” Chelst said. “So to have a day of the week that’s completely dedicated to being present and not tying yourself to external accomplishments or tasks, that radically transforms the way that you view yourself.”

She added that much research supports the value of unplugging from cellphones and electronic devices, which is what participants were encouraged to do during the retreat.

The average adult makes around 35,000 decisions every day, both conscious and subconscious, Reinstein said.

“For people with ADHD, having that decision fatigue, getting exhausted from the constant demand, and especially young adults, trying to figure out adulting … just having a moment to unplug is super important,” she said.

“We wanted everyone to leave rested and relaxed,” Chelst said. “Everybody came back in good spirits and [with] good energy. I think everybody connected and learned, whether it was about themselves or others or a combination.”

“It’s important to take time for ourselves,” Reinstein said.

Chelst and Reinstein hope to gather this same cohort for a Shabbat dinner in the near future. They also want to continue offering ADHD Shabbat retreats.

“I think we make a fantastic team, and there need to be more retreats like this,” Reinstein said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com