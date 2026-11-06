D’var Torah: Honoring Life Through Death

Rabbi Jennifer Weiner

This week’s Torah portion is Chayei Sarah: Genesis 23:1 — 25:18

This week’s Torah portion is called Chayei Sarah, meaning, “Sarah lived.” Yet the portion opens not with her life, but with her death: “Sarah lived to be 127 years; such was the span of Sarah’s life.” (Genesis 23:1)

It is striking that the Torah names this portion after Sarah’s life while immediately recounting her death. In beginning this Torah portion with her death, it teaches a profound truth: Judaism recognizes both the inevitability of death and the necessity of boundaries in how we encounter it.

Judaism gives us a path through grief that is both deeply human and profoundly wise. There are stages: aninut, the time before burial; shiva, the first seven days; shloshim, the first 30; and the longer arc of mourning that extends for nearly a year.

Judaism insists that mourning is not a problem to be solved, but a process to be lived. It insists that no one should mourn alone. The chevrah kadisha, the “holy society,” embodies this value in its purest form. Long before a funeral, members offer bikkur cholim, visiting the sick, bringing comfort and presence. At the moment of death, they perform tahara, the ritual purification of the body, treating the deceased with the utmost dignity. They sit as shomrim and shomrot, guarding the body, ensuring that even in death, no one is alone.

After the funeral, the community continues to show up. Food is brought. A minyan gathers. The mourner is not expected to speak, to host, or to perform. They are simply held; held by tradition, by ritual, and by people who understand that presence is often more powerful than words.

Even the act of ending shiva is ritualized, a short walk around the block, a gentle re-entry into the world. Step by step, Judaism guides the mourner back toward life, without ever diminishing the reality of loss.

For generations, speaking about death was something many avoided. It felt uncomfortable, as if naming it might somehow hasten its arrival. But our tradition gently and firmly pushes us in another direction. It teaches that to speak about death is, in fact, to honor life.

So, we are taught to prepare.

We prepare by writing a will. Creating a living will. Designating a medical power of attorney. These are not merely legal documents; they are acts of love. They ensure that our voices are heard even when we cannot speak, and that those we love are not left with uncertainty in moments of profound vulnerability.

Equally important are the conversations we have. Do we know what our loved ones want at the end of life? Have we shared our own hopes not only medically, but spiritually? What does it mean to live our final days with dignity, with intention, with presence?

Even the act of pre-planning a funeral, as difficult as it may seem, can be a final gift. It relieves our families of the burden of guessing, allowing them the space to grieve rather than to decide.

And then there is the question of legacy not only material, but moral. Where will our resources go? What values will they reflect? In Jewish tradition, tzedakah, righteous giving, extends beyond our lifetime. It becomes a continuation of who we are.

To plan is not to dwell on death. It is to care deeply about life, about the people we love, the community we cherish and the values we hope will endure.

In Parashat Chayei Sarah, we are reminded that holiness is found in how we mark life’s most difficult transitions. In how we mourn. In how we support one another. In how we prepare.

If we can learn to speak openly, honestly and compassionately about life and death, then we create not only clarity, but blessing. We create a legacy of care.

Rabbi Jennifer Weiner is a community rabbi associated with Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria, Virginia. She is also the death educator for northern Virginia through JADE: Jewish Association of Death Education.