Edmund Feldman

On Nov. 10, Edmund H. Feldman of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Frances Bran Feldman. Devoted father of Steven (Leora Henkin) Feldman, Anna (Michael) Kochin, Karen (M.L. Steiner) Feldman and the late Marc (surviving, Anne) Feldman. Loving grandfather of Jacob (Alana Ganz), Noah (Clove) Linfeld, Aaron (Robyn), Abram (Lia Metzger) and Andrew Feldman, Elijah (Ellie Neustein) Kochin, Rosie (Meiri Demsky), Yael and Yonah Kochin, Tony (Shannan) Steiner, Zoe Feldman and the late Alec Feldman. Cherished great-grandfather of Isaac, Eli, Gabrielle and Lev Feldman, Hai Demsky, Sophia Kochin and Amiyah Steiner. Dear brother of Roberta (the late Stanley) Ehrlich. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation and Talmud Torah. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.