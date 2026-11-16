If there’s one word to describe Edward “Buddy” Kerman, it would be a force. A force of energy, curiosity, knowledge and of endless stories keeping any room captivated for hours. To those close to him, Buddy was an iconic man’s man known for a variety of interests: Harley Davidsons, flying planes, firearms and law (with a ferocity in the courtroom). Beyond that, those who truly knew him were keenly aware of his generosity, spontaneity and for being the world’s best grandfather. Buddy was a husband to the stunning and kind Lynn Kerman, father to Mandy and Steve Kerman, and grandfather to Blake, Logan and Grant Rittenberg. He was a class act who loved his family above all. From spending time in Ocean City, developing the area of Drum Point with his father or going on golfing trips with friends, Buddy was always the life of the party. He was the type of man that would redo his entire backyard just so he could build his grandkids a custom go-kart track for twice annual visits and would take his entire family to Italy for his wedding anniversary. For as strong-willed and tough as Buddy was, he loved just as hard.

Buddy passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 90.

His legacy, perseverance and love will live on through his three grandchildren, who have been deeply influenced by Buddy’s life and legacy. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.