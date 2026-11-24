As Thanksgiving draws near, a group of Jewish moms in Kemp Mill are making shopping lists not just to prepare their own families’ feasts, but also to feed 15 teen boys they don’t know.

The effort began in 2018, when Shana Siesser learned from a friend that the restaurant that normally donated Thanksgiving dinner to a Bethesda boys’ group home had canceled at the last minute.

“As a group of people who cook Shabbat dinner, which is basically Thanksgiving dinner for 15 or 20 people every single week, we’re like, ‘We can totally donate and make extra mashed potatoes and green beans,’” the mother of four said. “We took it on as a sort of potluck.”

Siesser created a spreadsheet for fellow parents to sign up for a food slot: turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, pumpkin pie and more. They also fulfill special requests, such as fried chicken and shrimp.

Spearheaded by Siesser and Shuli Tropp, the volunteers collect and deliver the food to the National Center for Children and Families’ Greentree Adolescent Program, so the teens living there can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. The program houses young men ages 12 to 20 who cannot live with their families due to histories of physical or emotional abuse, neglect, trafficking or behavioral and adjustment difficulties.

While some of the moms contribute store-bought pies and desserts, most of the food is homemade.

“For those of us who cook on a weekly basis for a large group of people, it’s been easier to cook” than to buy Thanksgiving dishes, Siesser said.

Many of the volunteers keep kosher in their homes, so preparing and cooking a nonkosher turkey in their kitchens wasn’t feasible. Siesser posted in the local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group explaining that she or one of the volunteers would supply a turkey if a neighbor would lend their oven space and cooking skills.

“We’ve had volunteers from the larger Kemp Mill community. Every year, somebody has offered to cook it for us,” Siesser said. “And usually, if people are not around or just not cooking, they’ll donate [anywhere from] $5 to $50.”

One of the volunteers, Kemp Mill resident Elana Stein, has contributed her homemade mac and cheese for years.

“It’s just a tiny, tiny way to try to help out [and] recognize that thankfully, we don’t have to deal with food insecurity or homelessness,” Stein said. “The people who are at these shelters have so many hardships that they’re navigating, and I wanted to … contribute to a nice meal for people who have it a lot harder than I do.”

Siesser’s friend, Dahlia Levin, oversees NCCF’s development team and external relations.

“The boys are always so thankful,” Siesser learned from Levin. “They were floored that a group of strangers cooked for them.”

The annual effort has become a tradition for some of the volunteers, who view the recipients as an extended family of sorts.

Dana Marlowe, also a Kemp Mill resident, recalled that her 18-year-old son recently went to the store to pick up a kosher turkey for Thanksgiving. On his way out, he asked his mom, “Should I also get the hams for the boys?”, referring to their annual contribution to the Greentree Adolescent Program.

“What’s special about this isn’t the food itself, which is wonderful,” Marlowe said. “It’s the idea that these boys and young men are being thought of and planned for, and included in holiday preparations of an entire neighborhood.

“There’s something powerful about knowing that people you’ve never met have made room for you in their celebrations, and that’s the spirit of community that I hope these young men and my [own] boys feel.”

Marlowe said she’s included her two sons in the cooking and food delivery over the years to show them the joys of giving back to the community.

“For a lot of families, holiday traditions happen around a dinner table and in the kitchen, and that’s true for us, too,” she said. “For us, part of that tradition is also making sure our kids know that the table extends beyond our front door.”

She spoke to the continuity of the initiative.

“What’s remarkable isn’t that our neighborhood comes together once a year,” Marlowe said. “It’s that we keep coming together year after year since 2018. I think generosity is wonderful, but consistency is what turns this kind of a gesture into a community tradition.”

It also embodies Jewish values, according to the volunteers.

“It’s in our nature to take care of literally anybody and everybody who needs something,” Siesser said.

In Kemp Mill, it’s common for the community to start a meal train for a family that’s just welcomed a baby or someone who is sick or in recovery.

“We generally show our love through food and cooking,” Siesser said. “Making meals for people is a very natural and common way of showing support.”

“There’s so many Jewish values that are connected to this,” Marlowe said. “It’s directly tied into taking in one another … There’s this whole tikkun olam element that’s tied in.”

She also cited the passage from Pirkei Avot: “It is not your duty to finish the work, but neither are you at liberty to neglect it.”

“This is our neighborhood not desisting in our very small way, helping do the work,” Marlowe said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com