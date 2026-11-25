Frances “Fran” Lachman Abrams, beloved wife of Hillel Y. Abrams and mother of Naomi Abrams and Ilana Freedman; cherished sister, grandmother, aunt and friend; a trailblazing Montgomery County public servant, devoted arts advocate and accomplished poet whose career spanned more than four decades of civic leadership, died peacefully at her home on Nov. 22 at the age of 82.

A longtime resident of Rockville, Maryland, Fran built a life defined by public service, creative curiosity and breaking barriers for women in leadership. Beginning her Montgomery County career in 1969, she quickly rose through the ranks of local government at a time when few women held executive roles. After two years leading the county’s community development office, she was appointed director of the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection at age 31, while four months pregnant. Her poise and determination drew the attention of The Washington Post, which profiled her in a 1977 feature titled “Fran Abrams: Wife, mother, career woman,” capturing how she balanced high-stakes municipal management with raising a family. She continued to be featured in The Washington Post many more times throughout her various careers.

Fran was inducted into the Montgomery County MD Office of Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2002 for her work breaking down walls that once separated Montgomery County’s women from equal opportunity and power. She was also instrumental in founding the Montgomery County Commission for Women. In 1971, she provided stalwart leadership to an ad hoc committee that studied the status of women, and she painstakingly drafted the legislation that established the Commission in 1972. Ms. Abrams deliberately chose each word in her powerful resolution to ensure continuing Commission influence for years to come. Her precise and brave words have justified the Commission’s work, protected the Commission against anti-feminist attacks and served as a model for the creation of women’s commissions throughout the United States.

Following a decade in county government, Fran brought her strategic vision and passion for community well-being to the nonprofit sector, championing initiatives in early childhood care as the cofounder of Child Care Connection in 1984 (now Montgomery County’s Child Link service); community engagement with participation in Leadership Washington, DC and then serving on the founding board of Leadership Montgomery; and in the arts in 1996 as Administrator for the growing Musical Theater Center (now Adventure Theater MTC). Over a 41-year career dedicated to Montgomery County, she then spent nearly a decade at the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County, serving as grants director, interim public art trust director and interim executive director. When she retired in 2010, the council honored her enduring impact by establishing the annual Fran Abrams Creative Writing Award to support and inspire talented student writers in our county’s schools.

Retirement, however, proved to be the start of an extraordinary new chapter. Holding degrees in art, architecture and urban planning, Fran first immersed herself in visual arts before turning to creative writing at age 73 through classes at The Writer’s Center in Bethesda. She went on to publish six poetry collections and chapbooks — including I Rode the Second Wave: A Feminist Memoir and The Poet Who Loves Pythagoras — earning a Pushcart Prize nomination, the Washington Writers’ Publishing House Winter Poetry Prize and has been published in more than 20 anthologies.

Fran will be remembered for her sharp intellect, warmth, generosity as a mentor and unwavering belief in the power of both civic action and the written word.

In lieu of kind gifts of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to the Fran Abrams Creative Writing Award at the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.