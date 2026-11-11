Herndon Author Jean Meltzer Builds Community Through Jewish Joy

Faygie Holt

Those who knew Jean Meltzer when she was younger might be forgiven if they’re surprised to hear she committed to spreading “Jewish joy,” especially among those in the arts.

“Growing up, I didn’t want to have anything to do with Judaism. My sisters were very involved in USY [United Synagogue Youth] and my dad was more machmir,” says Meltzer, using a Hebrew term for stringent. “I was the kid who fought him on everything. I didn’t want to go to Hebrew school or Hebrew high.”

A native of South Jersey and now a resident of Herndon, Virginia, she recalls her career goals were to be a TV producer, be really secular — there were a few years when she didn’t keep Rosh Hashanah or Yom Kippur — live in New York City and “eat fancy pasta at Balducci’s.”

That, though, was then.

“I was very successful very young. By 24, I won an Emmy. I was executive producing and then creative director for the Discovery Channel. I got my dream: producer in New York. And I was very unhappy,” she admits. “I realized I was living for my goals and not my values.

“I went back to the only value system I know, which is Judaism,” she says. “I learned Hebrew, went to synagogue and wanted to do more and more and more.”

That led her to two years in Israel and enrollment in rabbinical school — she attended classes at both the Jewish Theological Seminary and the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College.

Ultimately, though, it was a career rooted in childhood that led to her spreading Jewish joy. “I can remember learning my ABCs in preschool and being blown away. There was something about language that I was drawn to, and I was always living inside my head writing stories.”

Meltzer is now the author of five romances featuring profoundly Jewish protagonists, something that had been lacking in the industry. She wrote her books and found her audience while battling a chronic illness that requires her to spend long moments of time in bed.

After Oct. 7, Meltzer, who calls herself a “post-denominational Jew” and feels equally at home attending the local Chabad or watching services livestreamed from Park Avenue Synagogue, pivoted once again.

This time it was in response to friends in the publishing industry and those working in other artistic endeavors who were being doxxed and kicked out of industry spaces, and whose names were placed on “don’t buy” lists because they are Jewish and support Israel. She even heard about readers who were kicked out of book clubs.

Knowing something had to be done, she started the “Jewish Joy Book Club,” where people read books “where nobody Jewish dies at the end” (a nod to writer Dara Horn’s “People Love Dead Jews”) and then came together online to discuss and meet the author. She calls reading books where Jews are living their lives and get happy endings “an act of resistance and resilience.”

“It was a political statement, as well as a club to give authors exposure,” she explains. “I also felt I needed to do more, that a book club wasn’t enough, that if we wanted to make sure writers could continue eating, we had to increase sales of their books.”

That led to the “Jewish Joy Box,” a quarterly subscription service featuring books by Jewish authors that “focus on joy and goodness.” Each box has a theme, and Meltzer includes works from artists and crafters that match the theme.

“When I first launched, I thought if we only sell 12 boxes, I will make 12 boxes. I’m very proud to say that after six quarters, we have purchased over 2,500 Jewish books from Jewish authors and over three dozen brands and businesses and hosted over 50 online events. That has funneled tens of thousands of dollars back to the Jewish community.”

“I feel so lucky this has been my crazy journey, and it’s all important to where I came to be,” she says, adding that it has allowed her to reach Jews who may not be as connected to their heritage. “Even if you look at the Jewish Joy box, it’s reaching people where they are.”

And she isn’t done.

This month sees the official start of the “Jewish Joy Network,” an online platform that connects Jewish artists and creatives to each other and to businesses or organizations looking to hire them. The latter is thanks to Meltzer’s husband, whose expertise in creating secure community platforms for large companies and the U.S. government allowed him to create and secure the Jewish Joy Network so that participants don’t have to worry about antisemitic or anti-Israel threats.

“There’s a real effort to undermine and silence Jewish voices. And by building this, we can create a stronger, more vivacious Jewish world. I really do think it will change things [for Jewish artists], that’s my hope,” she says, adding, “I feel I have done all I can this post-Oct. 7 situation, and done my best for the Jewish world.”

Faygie Holt is an award-winning journalist whose articles have been published worldwide and translated into multiple languages.