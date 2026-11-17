Ira P. Kaminow, an economist who advised international clients and later created a website to help people evaluate Jewish charities, died Oct. 25 of congestive heart failure. He was 86.

Kaminow spent most of his career in the Washington area and lived in Potomac, where he was a longtime member of Beth Sholom Congregation.

After retiring around 2000, Kaminow devoted much of his time to Just Tzedakah. The site compared how organizations used their money, including the share going to overhead and how much reached the people or programs they served. The work drew on his economics training and longstanding interest in Jewish giving, bringing his research skills to questions about how charitable contributions were spent, his son David Kaminow said.

“He was very methodical,” his son said. “He questioned everything. He always wanted to find an answer.”

The project occupied him for about 15 years. His daughter, Beth Kaminow Lawrence, remembered him meeting representatives of charities and visiting organizations in Israel. His involvement in charitable work extended beyond the website: He supported causes financially and volunteered in the community, she said.

Kaminow’s life began in Brooklyn, where one childhood adventure became a story his daughter would long remember. While out with his father, Kaminow hid so thoroughly that his father threatened to leave without him. Kaminow stayed hidden; when his father left, the boy followed the trolley tracks home. “That was one of the earliest stories I heard about him,” Lawrence said.

He attended Brooklyn College, where a professor encouraged him to continue his studies. Kaminow had not planned to pursue an advanced degree, his children said, but the professor’s encouragement helped set him on a path toward a career in economics. He earned a master’s degree and a doctorate at the University of Rochester.

Kaminow joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, where he became a vice president and economic adviser. His family moved to the Washington area in 1979, after a year abroad made possible by his sabbatical from the bank. The family lived in London, traveled through Europe and visited Israel. Lawrence, then about 10, remembered the opportunity to live overseas and travel together as a defining experience for her family.

Kaminow rarely discussed his work at home. Lawrence said the family joked that he must be a spy because he would not talk about it. David, who also studied economics, had more conversations with their father about his professional life.

After leaving the Philadelphia Fed, Kaminow worked in Washington and helped start Capital Insights Group with two partners.

The small consulting firm had international clients and was initially partly owned and funded by an English company, David Kaminow said. The company later divested its interest.

Kaminow enjoyed the client-facing side of the work. He traveled to meet clients, learned what they needed and advised them on the global economy. The firm sent clients a weekly fax with its analysis and short-term forecasts. As his consulting work wound down, he continued producing the weekly report, his son said.

“He loved doing the marketing,” David said. “He loved going and visiting people.”

The family’s time in England also marked a turning point in Kaminow’s connection to Israel and Jewish life. Before then, Lawrence said, her parents’ Jewish practice was largely social. After returning to the United States, the family became Orthodox, began keeping kosher and observing Shabbat, and Jewish study became a central part of her father’s life.

He studied the weekly Torah portion and Jewish law, joined learning groups and led or proposed study groups at Beth Sholom, Young Israel and Chabad. He was friendly with the rabbis and immersed in the community, Lawrence said. Beth Sholom was among the family’s first congregational homes after moving to Maryland, and her parents remained active there for decades.

The family also belonged to a close-knit group of five or six couples who called themselves the Kosher Gourmet Group. They took turns hosting monthly meals and held a New Year’s Eve party each year. The adults’ friendship extended to their children, who celebrated holidays and family occasions together.

At home, Kaminow was an involved father who rode bikes and played outside with his children. He was funny and comfortable speaking to groups, Lawrence said; he could entertain a crowd without writing out his remarks. He liked to draw people into conversation by asking about their interests and playing devil’s advocate. His questions became increasingly detailed as his knowledge of Jewish law grew.

He and his wife, Susan, traveled widely, including on cruises and repeated trips to Israel. They also made room to pursue some interests separately, Lawrence said. In 2011, Kaminow organized a family trip to Israel that brought together Lawrence, her children, her former husband David and his family. He coordinated their different schedules to celebrate his parents’ anniversary and birthdays. “My dad put the whole trip together,” Lawrence said. “It was a great joy of his to do.”

Alongside those family travels, Kaminow continued the work he had made central to his retirement.

“That was his baby,” David said of Just Tzedakah. “It was his dream.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.