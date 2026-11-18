On Nov. 17, Irwin “Bob” Samet of Rockville, Maryland, passed away.

Beloved husband of Ellen Samet, loving father of Kenneth (Stacy) Samet, Cheryl (the late Keith) Weber and Brian Samet; Devoted grandfather of Lauren (Jon), Jordan (Jamie), Cody (Meredith) and Zachary; and cherished great-grandfather of Ethan and Stevie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medstar Montgomery Medical Center’s Fund for Associate Wellbeing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.