Israel Heller lived a life defined by curiosity, kindness, quiet dignity and an enduring devotion to his family. A gentleman in every sense of the word, he possessed a remarkable ability to connect with people, an inquisitive mind and, perhaps most memorably, a love of telling stories.

Born in Worcester, South Africa, to Bessie and Solomon Heller, Israel was the second of four brothers. His intellectual gifts emerged early. At just 18 years old, he graduated from the University of Cape Town with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, the youngest member of his graduating class.

His professional life was as varied as his interests. He began his career in the milling business, later becoming involved in real estate development, jewelry and ultimately writing. Each new chapter reflected his curiosity, adaptability and lifelong desire to learn. He was also active in numerous clubs and charitable organizations, believing deeply in the importance of one’s reputation and the responsibility to leave the world a better place.

Israel met his beloved wife, Zelda, through his first cousin, who happened to be Zelda’s best friend. Together, they built a life centered on family. After spending his first 50 years in South Africa, Israel embraced the challenge of beginning anew in the United States, settling in the Washington, D.C., area, where he spent the remainder of his life.

Although accomplished in many fields, Israel’s greatest joy came from his family and from sharing what he knew with others. A natural teacher and storyteller, he loved reading, researching, writing and engaging people in conversation. He could turn an ordinary moment into a memorable story and found particular pleasure in creating and sharing stories with those he loved.

To his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was a constant source of love, wisdom and gentle encouragement. He was a man who would do anything for his family. His affection often revealed itself in simple, unforgettable moments: a game of chess, a story told together or the delight of taking the younger generations for rides on his mobility scooter.

Quiet rather than imposing, dignified without pretension, Israel touched people through his warmth, thoughtful conversation and genuine interest in others. He understood that a meaningful life was measured not simply by professional success, but by the people one loved, the knowledge one shared and the good one left behind.

Israel is survived by his beloved wife, Zelda, their two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

His legacy lives on in the family he cherished, the stories he told, the lessons he imparted and the countless memories he helped create.

And while his own remarkable life story has come to a close, the stories he gave his family will continue to be told for generations.

Those wishing to honor Israel’s memory may consider a donation to Sulam.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.