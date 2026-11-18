The debate over America’s relationship with Israel is changing. The familiar arguments about military assistance, weapons sales and Israeli dependence on Washington are giving way to a more fundamental question: Does the alliance itself still command the political support that sustained it for generations?

That question is now being asked not only by progressive Democrats, but increasingly by influential Republicans. And the implications extend far beyond the future of American foreign aid.

Consider Vice President JD Vance’s assessment of the Republican Party’s crushing midterm defeat. Among four demands he attributed to disaffected Trump voters, Vance included ending the Iran war, addressing inflation, putting America first and, separately, changing America’s relationship with Israel.

That last point deserves attention. Vance did not explain precisely what changing the relationship would mean. Nor did he establish that dissatisfaction with Israel was a decisive electoral factor. But his willingness to place the alliance itself among the party’s political liabilities was significant.

For decades, Democrats and Republicans disagreed over Israeli settlements, Palestinian statehood, military operations and particular Israeli governments. Yet beneath those disagreements was a shared assumption that a strong Israel served American interests and that the relationship deserved protection across party lines. That assumption is becoming less secure.

On the Democratic left, criticism of Israeli policies has increasingly become opposition to the privileged relationship itself. On the Republican right, a growing America First faction questions whether Washington’s commitments to Israel serve American interests or entangle the country in conflicts it should avoid.

These arguments are not identical. Nor are they necessarily illegitimate. Americans have every right to question foreign commitments, demand accountability and insist that their government place American interests first. Israel should expect scrutiny, not unconditional approval.

But there is a troubling difference between debating the terms of an alliance and portraying the alliance as evidence that American policy has been captured by foreign interests. The latter argument, promoted by some influential voices on the right, can quickly descend into familiar conspiracies about Jewish power and manipulation.

Vance has not embraced that entire worldview. But his willingness to associate with some of its prominent advocates raises questions about where he draws the line.

The larger challenge, however, belongs to both countries. American leaders must explain why cooperation with Israel advances American security, technology, intelligence and regional stability. Those arguments cannot rest on nostalgia, political habit or appeals to shared values alone.

Israeli leaders face an equally demanding obligation. They cannot assume that American support is inexhaustible, or that decisions affecting Palestinians, regional security and relations with Washington carry no political consequences abroad. Israel’s conduct helps shape the American debate, whether its leaders acknowledge it or not.

None of this means the alliance is collapsing. Its institutional, military and economic foundations remain substantial. But political foundations can weaken long before formal agreements change.

The immediate question is not whether Vance will become president in 2029. It is whether the next generation of American political leaders, in either party, will regard Israel as an indispensable partner or a relationship requiring fundamental reconsideration. For Israel and American Jews, that distinction may matter more than the next aid agreement.