Jewish Leaders Not Surprised by ‘Deeply Troubling’ Stat that Jews Targets of About 60% of NYC Hate Crimes Last Month

Rikki Zagelbaum and Menachem Wecker | JNS

The New York City Police Department released official crime statistics for last month on Monday, and again it said that major crimes were down but that Jews are increasingly hunted in the city.

The department recorded an 8.6% drop in “major crime” in all five boroughs and what it said are the “fewest shooting incidents, shooting victims and murders in recorded history for the first 10 months of the year.” Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, called the statistics “extraordinary.” Those results are “only possible because the members of the NYPD continue to execute on our data-driven strategy with skill and precision,” she said.

Anti-Jewish hate crimes continued to rise, however. Of 45 confirmed hate crimes in the city in October, 26 (57.8%) were anti-Jewish. That was the same number that targeted Jews in October 2025, although it was then 53% of all hate crimes in the Big Apple.

Jews make up about 10% of New Yorkers, according to the NYPD, which said that hate crimes overall are up 15.2% so far this year compared to this period last year, an increase to 530 from 460. So far this year, Jews in New York have been the targets of 52.6% of hate crimes, the NYPD said, and that was a 4.1% increase over last year, 279 from 268.

Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, told JNS that “once again, these deeply troubling hate crime figures remind us that antisemitism remains an alarming and persistent threat.”

“Behind every statistic are New Yorkers whose fundamental right to live, worship and gather safely is under attack. No New Yorker should have to live in fear simply because of who they are or how they worship,” he said. “We commend NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and the Hate Crimes Task Force for their vigilance and commitment to accountability, but law enforcement cannot confront this crisis alone.”

“These trends reinforce the urgent need to expand nonprofit security grants, advance Gov. Hochul’s security agenda and build upon speaker Julie Menin’s leadership in ensuring safe access to houses of worship,”

Treyger told JNS. “Security and bridge building must go hand in hand. We cannot simply respond to hate after it occurs. We must prevent it from taking root through education, understanding and stronger relationships across our diverse communities.”

“We will never allow hate to drive us into isolation or abandon our commitment to building bridges,” he added. “We will protect Jewish life without apology, confront hate without hesitation and build bridges without retreat.”

Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS that the new numbers are “deeply troubling, but they are not surprising.”

“Once again, Jews, roughly 10% of New York City’s population, accounted for nearly 60% of the confirmed hate crimes in October (26 of 45). That same disproportionate pattern has held for the year to date, with Jews targeted in more than half of all confirmed hate crimes even as overall major crime in the city has declined,” he said. “What stands out is not a sudden spike but the stubborn persistence of antisemitic targeting month after month.”

“Under-reporting remains a real concern, so the true scope is likely even larger,” Bernstein told JNS. “Jewish New Yorkers, and Jewish communities everywhere, deserve to live without this constant threat. B’nai B’rith continues to call for sustained law-enforcement focus, full accountability for perpetrators and a broader civic rejection of the rhetoric and incitement that fuel these attacks.”

Rabbi Shmuel Silber, executive vice president at the Orthodox Union, told JNS that “on Sunday in Philadelphia, we saw lines of customers around the block at Jewish-owned establishments in the face of an antisemitic boycott,” which was “an example of the power of many good people overcoming the loud voices of the hateful few. “

“Light can overpower the darkness and good can vanquish evil. Good prevailed in Philadelphia,” Silber said. “The latest New York City hate crime stats showing a rise in antisemitic attacks, remind us that we have much work to do to make our world a better and safer place.”

After recording a 182% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes in the Big Apple in January, in Zohran Mamdani’s first month as mayor, the city began publishing only “confirmed” hate crimes and not “reported” ones in February. That suggested a decline, although it was hard to compare 2026 statistics with those from 2025.

In March, the city said that it would publish both “confirmed” and “reported” statistics separately each month. The city provides a comparison between “confirmed” 2026 statistics and the prior year, but not of “reported” hate crimes.

The city says that after an incident is flagged as a possible hate crime, the NYPD hate crime task force “investigates and determines, in consultation with the NYPD legal bureau, whether it constitutes a hate crime under New York state law.” If it meets that threshold, it’s called a “confirmed” hate crime. Disclosing both “confirmed” and “reported” hate crimes “enhances transparency and reflects best practices in hate crime reporting,” the NYPD says.

Last month, Muslims were targets of about 11% of hate crimes in the city, according to the NYPD.

In October, there were seven reported hate crimes that weren’t confirmed, per the official city data. Five of the seven, or 71%, targeted Jews. One, or 14%, was anti-Muslim.

Jews were the targets of 60% of all reported hate crimes in New York City last month.

Year to date, Muslims have been the targets of about 7% of confirmed hate crimes.

In September, Jews were targets of 16 of 38 hate crimes in the city, or about 42%. That was almost 16 percentage points less than the results from last month.

On Nov. 3, 2025, the NYPD said that Jews were the targets of 29 of 47 hate crimes in the city, or about 62%. It said at the time that the statistics “are subject to change upon investigation, as active possible bias cases October be reclassified to non-bias cases and removed from counted data.” The NYPD has apparently said that the appropriate number is now 26 instead of 29 anti-Jewish hate crimes, and 49 instead of 47 total hate crimes.