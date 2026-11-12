Judith Epstein Grollman

On Nov. 9, Judith “Judy” Ann Epstein Grollman, of North Bethesda, Maryland, age 89. Beloved wife of nearly 70 years of Dr. Albert H. Grollman; devoted mother of Diane W. Grollman (Robert Fisken), James B. Grollman (Jennifer) and Jennifer Grollman (Andrew Goldman); loving sister of William Epstein; cherished grandmother of Justin and Gabriella.

Judy was vibrant, beautiful, brilliant and elegant, and she brought intelligence and class to everything she did. Born and raised in Easton, Pennsylvania, she was an English major at Connecticut College, class of 1958, where she won the Theodore Bodenwein Prize for Excellence in Newspaper Article Writing for stories published in the Hartford Courant. She went on to earn a master’s degree in communications from American University, and she lived in North Bethesda from the 1960s on.

After beginning her career as a teacher, Judy built a distinguished career in communications and journalism in Washington. Her proudest achievement was serving as the founding managing editor of The Plant Cell, published by the American Society of Plant Biologists. She was part of the team that created and designed the journal and helped it become a leading publication in plant biology, and she was deeply respected by scientists and staff alike. She also served as managing editor of The Journal of Financial Research and later as program director of the Capital Markets Research Center, both at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

Judy remained a devoted and beloved Connecticut College alumna, serving as an active member of the Alumni Association Board, a class agent and co-chair of several reunion committees. She also joined the outreach and events team at Politics & Prose, the independent bookstore in Washington, D.C., a role she adored, meeting remarkable authors, politicians and public figures.

Judy and Al married in 1957 and were each other’s best friends; their marriage was a model to all who knew them. Together they shared a love of books and theater and traveled the world, from Alaska, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand to South Africa, Ethiopia, Europe and Eastern Europe. Above all, they loved New York City, where they spent much of their retirement seeing shows, visiting museums and enjoying the city’s best Italian and Chinese food.

Judy was a wonderful listener with a genuine interest in people, and she was loved by a wide circle of devoted friends. She kept making new friends right up to the last months of her life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut College Fund – Financial Aid. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.