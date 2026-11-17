Lawrence David Bodin (Larry) died, surrounded by the love of family, in his Ellicott City home on Nov. 16. He is survived by Carol, beloved wife of 63 years, his daughters Kim Bodin and Deborah Bodin Cohen (David) and five grandchildren: Arianna, Jesse, Ezra, Myah and Zoey. His dog, Affie, was his devoted companion.

Larry grew up in Uxbridge and Worcester, Massachusetts, and received his B.A. in math at Northeastern University. He completed a doctorate in applied math and statistics at the University of California in Berkeley, where he later served as a visiting professor. After teaching at SUNY Stony Brook, Larry spent the majority of his career on faculty of the University of Maryland business school, where he was a professor emeritus at the time of his death. A renown expert in routing and scheduling, Larry consulted for Federal Express, the United States Postal Service, Waste Management and numerous other clients.

A die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, Larry was known as an expert in fantasy baseball and once helped the San Jose Padres with their expansion draft. Larry coached youth baseball for many years in Columbia, Maryland. Together with Carol, he explored the world, traveling extensively through the United States, Europe, Israel, Asia and Central America. He was known for his sense of humor, his genuine and caring personality, his collaboration with colleagues and, most of all, for his devotion to his family. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.