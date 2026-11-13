Le Beaujolais Nouveau est Arrivé, but Rarely Kosher

Just after midnight on Thursday, Nov. 19, bistros across France will pour the first wine of the 2026 harvest. Signs in their windows will announce that Le Beaujolais Nouveau est arrivé! The same bottles will be stacked by the registers of American wine shops as the Thanksgiving wine. Few wines are this much fun, or this divisive, depending on your perspective. And few have so thoroughly passed the kosher world by, for better or worse.

A Wine Made to Be Enjoyed Young

Beaujolais Nouveau is gamay from the Beaujolais and Beaujolais Villages appellations, north of Lyon. Made primarily via carbonic maceration — fermenting whole grape bunches in sealed tanks — it yields a light, low-tannin, fruit-forward wine bottled just six to eight weeks post-harvest.

In 1951, growers won approval to sell new wine before the traditional Dec. 15 date, sparking a race to deliver early casks to Paris bistros. French law locked in the third Thursday of November release at 12:01 a.m. in 1985. Georges Duboeuf, the “Pope of Beaujolais,” popularized this regional harvest party globally; his son Franck runs the house today.

Still a Very Big Deal in France

Nouveau sold 14.3 million bottles globally in 2024, with 9 million consumed in France — representing 22% of Beaujolais’s total production. Overseas, Japan became its top destination, importing 12.5 million bottles in 2004. The rush for volume harmed the region’s reputation, associating Beaujolais with simple, candied wine and leading to massive surpluses after 2001. Quality has since rebounded, with critics lauding the 2025 release for its consistency.

A Thanksgiving Warmup for American Wine Shops

Duboeuf brought Nouveau Day to the U.S. in 1983, and it has since become one of the most reliable promotions on the retail calendar, landing exactly one week before Thanksgiving. The importer sends stores posters, window stickers, shelf talkers and even staff aprons. Chains from Trader Joe’s to Whole Foods build displays by the register, where Nouveau sells as an impulse buy at about $13 to $16 a bottle. Nearly all of Duboeuf’s Nouveau in the U.S. is sold in stores rather than restaurants, roughly 95,000 cases of nine liters in 2018. Shop owners pitch its cranberry and raspberry fruit as a natural match for turkey. Just as important, the release gives them an opening to talk with customers about everything else they might pour at the holiday table.

Kosher Nouveau: A Sometime Thing

The kosher world has never really joined the party. Kosher Nouveau does get made, but they come and go, and in many years none reaches American shelves. Kosher Beaujolais itself has a long if spotty history here. Château de la Salle, in the village of Lantignié, made kosher wine in most vintages from the early 1980s, sold in the U.S. mainly under the Abarbanel label.

Duboeuf exported a kosher Beaujolais Villages in 1994, and as recently as 2019 shipped a kosher Nouveau to Israel. The most consistent American option has been Duc de Pagny, a production facilitated by Kosherwine.com. It debuted with the 2016 vintage, after a stretch of about two years with no kosher Nouveau at all. The most recent kosher Nouveau to reach the U.S. was the 2024 Duc de Pagny ($17.99, but sold out). Kosherwine.com also carried a 2024 La Rose Beaujolais Villages Nouveau ($17.99, Beit Din of Paris). I found no kosher 2025 Beaujolais Nouveau on American shelves.

The Reviews Have Been Rough

Nouveau’s signature banana and bubble gum flavors are an acquired taste, and kosher renditions have struggled with critical acclaim. David Raccah of the Kosher Wine Database rated the 2016 Duc de Pagny B to B+, but dismissed the 2019 vintage as “bubble gum flavored banana juice.” Other releases fared similarly poorly with critics in France and Israel. Rising tariffs and low price margins mean producers like Kosherwine.com have paused production for 2026.

A Maryland Nouveau, Made Without Gamay

If you do want to participate in the tradition, or something at least in the spirit of Nouveau, Loew Vineyards in Mount Airy, Maryland, makes a Nouveau without a single gamay grape. Fifth-generation winemaker Rachel Lipman borrows the Beaujolais method instead: whole berries fermented by carbonic maceration and bottled within weeks of harvest. She usually works with Maryland barbera, and her 2025 Barbera Nouveau became the first grape kosher wine produced in Maryland, under the Conservative supervision of Rabbi Jordan Hersh of Beth Sholom in Frederick. It went on to win a Judge’s Selection award at the 2026 TEXSOM International Awards. The 2026 Nouveau is a departure, using cabernet franc rather than barbera due to a spring freeze that limited the grape harvest. Lipman describes the end result as bright and juicy. She will pour it at a release party at the winery on Sunday, Nov. 22 at noon at Loew Vineyards. $55 to attend, tickets available at the winery website. The Cabernet Franc is under Conservative supervision, while its honey wines are under Star K Orthodox supervision.

Stay Tuned, and Pour a Cru in the Meantime

Don’t judge the region solely by Nouveau. Standard Beaujolais, Beaujolais Villages, and the 10 crus (such as Morgon and Fleurie) offer far greater depth. A standout recommendation is the 2023 Château Bellevue Morgon Grand Cras from Maison Jean Loron ($29.99 on Kosherwine.com, rated 91 by Kosher Wine Database).

Jules Polonetsky is a Wine and Spirits Education Trust Level 3 certified wine expert who edits a wine education website at kosher-wine.org. He is a former consumers affairs commissioner for New York City.