Milton Kaye Schenider, 97, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, in Miami Beach, Florida. Milt was born on July 21, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, to Samuel and Beatrice Schneider. He shared his home with his mother, and younger sister Frances and his two aunts. His father was a merchant marine and at sea during WW2.

A graduate of Brooklyn College, with a degree in geology. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of a service fraternity.

Following college Milt was in the Army and wore his uniform to woo his wife of 57 years, Barbara Weinstein, also of Brooklyn College. Together they had two sons, David born in 1960 and Ron born in 1963.

Relocating to Maryland, Milt worked for the Defense Intelligence agency for 40 years. Once retiring from the government, he worked for visual systems, for a few years, then finding his second career with Building Evaluations. Where he specialized in analyzing topography, fault lines and seismic activity. Retiring at the age of 90. He and Barbara resided in Rockville, Maryland, and Miami Beach, as contented snowbirds. After Barbara’s passing, he continued to winter every year in Miami Beach.

His favorite pastimes included spending time with family, friends, exercising daily and following the Nationals baseball team. He was also known for continuing to expand his brilliant intellectual mind, his love for his sons, the late David and Ron Schneider, his joy for his two granddaughters Jenna and Elise Schneider, his love for his sister Franni, sister-in-law Judy Fabrizio and close friend Brenda Sandler.

He remained independent, active and engaged to age 97. He will be missed by many.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.