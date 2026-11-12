Miriam Gasko of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away on Nov. 6 at 88. Devoted wife of the late Yigal Gasko, and beloved Ima of Eran and Limor, Grandma Miri of Tamar, Talia, and Ilan Gasko and Maccabee Gasko Robbins and great-grandmother to Noam. Also survived by her brother Paul Kupferstein. Possessed of an intense and unique personality, she was curious, a lifelong learner, a talented artist and friend to many. She infused her life with color and joy and shared it with others. She will be deeply, deeply missed. Baruch Dayan HaEmet. Memorial contributions may be made to a cause of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.