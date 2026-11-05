Natalie Coran

Natalie E Coran, 88, of Rockville, MD/Delray Beach, FL, died peacefully on Nov. 4 at Casey House at Montgomery Hospice, after an extended period of declining health.

Nikki was born and raised in Washington, D.C., to Clark and Frances Wolk. She attended Calvin Coolidge High School in DC, and the University of Maryland, College Park. Her family moved a couple of times during her youth, finally settling on Primrose Road in upper NW Washington.

She married in 1959 to Melvyn Ehrlich, also from D.C., and had two children, Gary and Fred. She moved a few more times before settling in Silver Spring, MD, and eventually Rockville, MD.

Nikki was a longtime member of Indian Springs Country Club and an avid tennis player.

In the year 2000, she eventually moved to Gleneagles Country Club, Delray Beach, where she continued to play tennis, and learned and excelled at contract bridge, which became a great passion of hers. She was able to earn a significant number of master points.

She was a fundraiser for many charities throughout her lifetime, including being a chairman of the breast cancer fundraisers at GlenEagles.

She spent the last several years of her life at Ring House/Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.

Nikki was predeceased by her husbands, Melvyn Ehrlich and Edward Coran. She was a loving mother to Gary (Sally) Ehrlich of Bethesda, MD, and Fred (Joanne) Ehrlich of Tenafly, NJ. She was very close to her late brother, Stanley Wolk, and her late sister-in-law Barbara Wolk, and was grandmother to Max, Eli, Michael, Melissa, Jason and Jennifer, and great-grandmother of four.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington and Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.