Rafael passed away on Nov. 23 with his wife, Ronnie, by his side. Rafael was born to Ben B. Seligman and Libby Seligman (nee Contract) in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 12, 1945. He grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he was a member of AZA Jewish fraternity, and later in Amherst, Massachusetts.

He studied music all of his life, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in 1975 from Hampshire College, a Master of Music in 1997 from the University of Miami, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in 2005 from the University of Nebraska.

Rafael made aliyah in 1980 and lived in Israel for most of the decade. That is where he began his career as a music teacher. Additionally, Rafael was often called upon for his excellent oboe playing. But his true passion was composing modern music. Some of his compositions are held by the Israel Music Institute and in the United States by Forrests Music.

Rafael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Veronica (Ronnie) Mevorach (nee Stutz) and his sister Ruth Countryman and her daughter Sae.

Rafael loved dogs and asked that any donations in his name be made to the ASPCA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.