On Nov. 13, Richard Cantor, of Potomac, MD passed away.

Beloved husband of Amy Cantor; devoted father of Noah (Stacy) Cantor, Danielle (Aaron) Jeweler and Stephanie Cantor (Jay Leblang). Loving brother of Bobbi Kurshan and Andee Forster. Cherished grandfather of Zach, Jordyn, Ethan, Ella, Ilan and Ezra.

Rick was truly one of a kind. Always one to add in a colorful comment or sarcastic joke, Rick could always be counted on to lighten the mood and make everyone feel at ease. Husband to Amy, Rick knew that they were destined to be married when meeting her at only 16 years old. Their 52-year marriage was filled with countless memories and moments with their three children and spouses, as well as his six grandchildren — a role that he was immensely proud of as a grandfather. From coaching his children’s sports teams to weekends at Bethany Beach relaxing at their treasured beach house, Rick cherished every moment with his family. A strong supporter of Israel, Rick was passionate about visiting at any opportunity that he could, which he did for the first time in 1969 and five more times since. A proud Washingtonian, he loved watching his beloved Redskins/Commanders every Sunday through all the ups and downs. Rick’s legacy lives on through all of his family members who loved him and miss him dearly.

For those who wish to honor Ricky’s memory, donations may be made to BBYO, Momentum Unlimited or JCC Dinner of Champions for Lessans Camp JCC. Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.