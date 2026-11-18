Ruth Levin Markison, 97, of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully on Nov. 15.

Predeceased by her husbands Bernard Levin and Charles Markison, her beloved daughter Wendy Levin Howes and son-in-law Roy Howes, Sr., sisters Jeanne Jeweler Tranen and Lucille Dove, brother Robert Weiss and sister-in-law Leah Weiss. Survived by son Mark Levin (Judy), daughter Sherry Levin, grandson Adam Hollinger (Carin), great-grandson Jackson Hollinger, sister-in-law Shirley Levine, loving stepchildren Ken (Marlene) Markison, Nancy (Mel) Goldstein, Karen (Richard) Brean, Robert (Jean) Markison and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her vibrant presence and the love she shared will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.