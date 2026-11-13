D’var Torah: Sacred Trash

Rabbi Uri Topolosky

This week’s Torah portion is Toldot: Genesis 25:19 — 28:9

Years ago, the Washington Board of Rabbis met to discuss a holy problem: Our synagogues, homes and organizations were regularly seen as the depository for old Jewish books that had no home. When synagogue libraries began to overfill, good people turned to the Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, which had graciously opened its grounds to receive sacred Jewish texts for burial. But now they too had reached capacity and anyway had no purpose collecting books of modern Israeli history.

So, an idea was born to organize an annual Jewish book drive that would collect any unwanted Jewish books in the community, and sort them for burial, recycling and resale. The cemetery agreed to take all the items in one delivery and established an annual Genizah Day — this year on Dec. 6 — and the drive would help deliver the books there or find them new homes at $1 per title. It was a win-win-win! The book drive and sale continue until Nov. 23, and in its third iteration, continues to see thousands of boxes of books dropped off, and thousands of books sold.

As I wander among the books each day this month, the old adage comes to mind: “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” This truism emerges in Parshat Toldot, as Esav is quick to trash the birthright that his brother Yaakov recognizes as treasure. Only later does Esav realize what he’s lost — an all-too-familiar feeling for those of us that have discarded some item only to find it selling for top-dollar on eBay.

The Talmud offers a different example of sacred trash in a surprising set of lessons related to the Torah itself. When a second set of tablets was carved on Mount Sinai, the sages understood that both the second tablets and the broken pieces of the first set of tablets were placed in the Ark (Bava Batra 14a). This is arguably the first example of a genizah — where holy texts, albeit unusable, are preserved respectfully as a treasure of their own.

Furthermore, the Talmud (Nedarim 38a) says: “Moshe became wealthy from the leftover shavings of the tablets, as it is stated: ‘Carve for yourself two tablets of stone like the first’ (Exodus 34:1). ‘For yourself’ means that the leftover shavings shall be yours.”

Not only did Moshe appreciate the holiness of the broken pieces, but he was even enriched by the discarded shavings, seeing treasure among trash.

These teachings are focused on sacred texts and don’t necessarily demand that we horde everything that comes our way. But it may be instructive to remember the teaching of Rav Avraham Yitzchak HaKohen Kook who said: “Let the old become new, and the new become sacred.”

As I spend my month sifting through boxes of old books and seeking new treasures, I must also remind myself of the words of the great Austrian Israeli philosopher, Martin Buber: “After you have visited the library 10 times to look at books, go once to look at the readers. Thus, you will be able to learn something you will probably not be able to learn as well anywhere else: Books are great, but man is greater!”

Rabbi Uri Topolosky is the spiritual leader of Kehilat Pardes — The Rock Creek Synagogue and Rav HaKehillah of Berman Hebrew Academy in Rockville, Maryland.