Shaare Tefila Congregation has survived a move across state lines, years without a building and vandalism that resulted in a Supreme Court case.

The community is now celebrating 75 years since the Olney Conservative synagogue’s founding.

“It’s a huge milestone,” said Perry Buckberg, co-chair of the 75th anniversary committee, along with his wife, Stephanie.

Members will celebrate with a gala on April 4, 2027, preceded by a series of monthly community programs.

On Nov. 14, about 150 attended Shaare Tefila’s Shabbat service and kiddush honoring all of its past presidents. The event was spearheaded by Saul Cohen and lifelong member Wendy Abraham, both past presidents themselves who are serving on the 75th anniversary committee.

“[The] program brought in 60 past presidents and their families, and it was a really beautiful scene to be part of,” Buckberg said.

“As each individual was introduced in chronological order, we could visualize the birth, growth, and evolution of our congregation over the past 75 years,” Abraham wrote in an article for the shul’s monthly newsletter.

The community will hold a history and remembrance Shabbat on Dec. 12.

“Religious school will be in session on Shabbat instead of that Sunday,” Rabbi Jonah Layman said. “The focus of that Shabbat is to learn about the history of the synagogue, the 75 years, the key moments in our history.”

Other events leading up to April include a comedy night fundraiser, silent auction and wine tasting, a musical Shabbaton and a Shabbat honoring Shaare Tefila’s religious leaders.

The community also took on a synagogue-wide commemorative effort to mark its 75th anniversary. People from all segments of Shaare Tefila — Hebrew school students and members alike — drew a tree on individual 3-by-3-inch tiles.

“Even people who say they can’t do painting or artwork, they created these amazing little tiles representing trees and what

Shaare Tefila means to them,” said Babette Cohn, Shaare Tefila’s director of education and programming.

Mara Lansky, an artist and member of Shaare Tefila, will gather everyone’s tiles and use them to design a mural either in the shape of an Etz Hayim “tree of life” or the number “75.”

The shul was founded in 1951 in Northeast D.C. Because it lacked a building, the founding members held its earliest services and Hebrew school classes at a house on Riggs Road known as “Chillum Castle,” according to Layman.

Shaare Tefila moved into a building on Riggs Road, where it met for the next decade. (That building functions today as a church.)

The late 1960s and 1970s saw many of D.C.’s Jews relocating to the Maryland suburbs, so Shaare Tefila moved with them, resettling in White Oak.

While the new building underwent construction, the religious school met at the nearby Cresthaven Elementary School. The community gathered at the building on Lockwood Drive from 1964 to 2006, during which time a major event in the shul’s history occurred.

A vandal spray-painted the building with swastikas in 1982. The wider community came together to wash off the hate symbols.

“And then [law enforcement officials] found the person, and they didn’t just charge him with trespassing or defacing property,” Layman recalled. “They decided to charge him for hate crime violation, and the case went all the way up to the United States Supreme Court.”

In 1987, Shaare Tefila Congregation v. Cobb became the precedent for hate crime legislation in the country.

“It’s because of that that any kind of antisemitic graffiti or hate speech or actions counts as a federal hate crime,” Layman said.

The community sold its building and, for five years, operated out of rental facilities in Olney before moving into the current building on Georgia Avenue in 2011.

The rabbi spoke to the Shaare Tefila community’s resilience, especially during those in-between years.

“When we were without a building for five years, our congregation could have folded,” Layman said. “It could have been too much for the congregation to bear, but it wasn’t. People stepped up, and we figured out the things that needed to be done in order to maintain our community, and we did it.”

The same happened in 2020, when the world transitioned to Zoom. Elderly members of Shaare Tefila learned how to use the communications platform from their children.

“Our community is committed to one another and show[s] that they want to be together,” Layman said.

All of this history and the people who made Shaare Tefila what it is today will be shared with congregants and religious school students Dec. 12.

“I think it’s important for all institutions to have a sense of their history and teach it to constituents,” Layman said. “People join a synagogue for the sake of community — and to grow Jewishly, socially, religiously, educationally — but understanding the history of the institution creates a stronger sense of connection and commitment to the community.”

He added that Perry Buckberg grew up attending Shaare Tefila, and now remains an active member in leadership roles.

“So knowing the history builds that sense of belonging and commitment,” Layman said.

“There’s a mood of celebration that began with the October [comedy fundraiser] and it’s going to persist through April 4,” Buckberg said. “75 years is a big deal.”

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com