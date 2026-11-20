Sheila Chodorov, 90, passed away at Hebrew Home on the morning of November 12, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 31, 1936, in Staten Island, New York, to Joshua and Pauline Brown, Sheila grew up in a home designed and built by her father, an architect, alongside a mother who was deeply active in Hadassah. She was raised with immense love by her parents and her older sister, Josephine Brown Horn, who was 11 years her senior.

In a milestone she held with immense pride, she celebrated her bat mitzvah as an adult, reaffirming her lifelong commitment to her faith and heritage. She was a devoted member of B’nai Israel Congregation, where she formed many cherished, lasting friendships over the years.

Sheila studied accounting at Brooklyn College and went on to build a successful career, working as a real estate agent and serving as Resident Manager of Ring House. She also had a boundless heart for animals and cherished the many beloved pets who shared her home over the years.

She is survived by her four children, Adam Chodorov, Randi Chodorov, Jill Chodorov Kaminsky, and Marjorie Chodorov; her cherished grandson, Benjamin Chodorov; her niece, Beryl Hosack; her nephew, Raymond Horn; and her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. She was predeceased by her parents, Joshua and Pauline Brown; her sister, Josephine Brown Horn; her brother-in-law, Jason Horn; her former husband and father of her children, Bertram Chodorov; and long-time companion Jack Friedman.

A graveside funeral service was held on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia. Shiva was observed at B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Sheila’s memory to B’nai Israel Congregation.