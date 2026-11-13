Stephen Lawrence Edelman

On October 9, 2026, Stephen (“Steve”) Lawrence Edelman, at the age of 79, passed away. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Julia (Silver) Edelman. He is also mourned by his daughter, Amy (Mark) Schlossenberg, granddaughter, Jordyn, sister, Marilyn (Danny) Norris and nephews Joshua (Libby) Schuman and Jonah Schuman. He was predeceased by his parents, Alan and Selma (Lowenstein) Edelman. Steve also leaves behind best friends and sister-in-law Stacy and brother-in-law Craig Knott. Steve was an electrical engineer with a master’s degree in engineering administration (MEAd). Early in his career, he worked for the Naval Research Lab and developed software used by astronauts. He was awarded the Civilian Naval Commendation Award for this endeavor. He was tremendously proud of this award. He eventually took his skills into the software sales field for Harris Corporation and Oracle where he focused on federal clients and was extremely successful. Later in life, he became certified as an Executive Leadership Coach through Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Steve had a wonderful sense of humor, loved to laugh and was a excellent creative cook, big foodie and lover of fine wine. Steve will be deeply missed by his friends and relatives.