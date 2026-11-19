Rabbi Shais Rishon

This week’s Torah portion is Vayetze: Genesis 28:10 — 32:3

Vayetze is the story of a people being formed in a place where they were not necessarily expected to belong.

There is something profound about the fact that the Jewish people begin to take shape somewhere other than home.

Parashat Vayetze opens with Jacob leaving Beersheba and traveling toward Charan, heading toward relatives he barely knows, carrying little more than the promise of a future he cannot yet see. He has no established household, no settled community and no assurance that the place where he is going will welcome him.

Then night falls.

Jacob takes a stone, places it beneath his head and goes to sleep. He dreams of a ladder extending from earth toward heaven, with angels ascending and descending. When he wakes, he declares:

“Akhen yesh Hashem bamakom hazeh, v’anokhi lo yadati.”

“Surely God is in this place, and I did not know it.”

Not that God has arrived. Jacob says God was already there, and he had failed to recognize it.

An important difference.

For nearly two decades, I have worked at the intersection of Black identity and Jewish life, first as MaNishtana, writing publicly about race, belonging and the peculiar experience of being a Black person in spaces where Blackness is rarely expected. I have written books, lectured at universities, spoken at national and international Jewish events, and served as a consultant on Jewish culture for television and entertainment.

One question has followed me: What happens when we become so accustomed to looking for Jewishness and Jewish history in familiar places that we fail to recognize them somewhere else?

Jacob’s declaration at Beit-El is an answer worth sitting with.

God was present before Jacob knew how to name the place. The holiness did not depend on Jacob’s recognition of it. Jewishness, too, does not become more Jewish because someone recognizes it.

The conversation about who belongs in Jewish life is often considerably further behind the reality of Jewish life itself.

And that brings us back to Beit-El.

Jacob wakes up, takes the stone that served as his pillow, sets it upright and pours oil over it.

The place where he had slept becomes a marker of Jewish memory. He names it Beit-El, the House of God.

He does not wait until he has returned home to establish a sacred place. He recognizes holiness where he is, and he responds by making that recognition tangible.

Perhaps that is one of the great challenges of Vayetze: learning to recognize the holiness that is already present among us, particularly when it arrives in a form we did not anticipate.

For Washington’s Jewish community, that recognition has a local dimension. There is Eidot CHeMDaT”A Jewry — that is, African American and Caribbean Jews affiliated with mainstream Judaism — in this region whose families, traditions and Jewish commitments are not a recent development, and their place in Jewish life does not depend on whether the wider community has yet learned how to tell those stories.

Jacob’s journey does not end at Beit-El. He still has to work, build, contend and eventually find his way home. But he has learned something essential before any of that happens: God can be found in a place you did not expect to encounter God.

Sometimes the work of Jewish life is not bringing holiness into a place. It is opening our eyes to the holiness that has been there all along.

“V’anokhi lo yadati.”

“I did not know it.”

May we become a people who learn how to recognize one another.

Rabbi Shais Rishon is the founding rabbi and spiritual leader of Ohel Eidot Chemdata, the first Orthodox African American synagogue in Washington, D.C.