For one brief moment, New York City’s Hunter College appeared ready to accomplish something that universities across America have struggled to achieve: bringing students who profoundly disagree about Israel and the Palestinians into the same room for something other than an argument.

The occasion wasn’t a political debate, a protest or an exercise in conflict resolution. It was a cultural arts night, with Hillel, Students for Justice in Palestine and several other student organizations scheduled to participate.

Then the event was canceled. And in explaining why, Hunter’s student government revealed something more troubling than another campus controversy over Zionism: the apparent belief that bringing adversaries together was itself a mistake.

According to student reporting, the organizers initially apologized for planning the event, suggesting that it conflicted with student government values. A subsequent explanation cited safety concerns and the withdrawal of participating organizations.

Hunter’s administration announced an investigation into reports that some groups withdrew because of Hillel’s involvement.

Those distinctions matter. Student organizations have every right to decide with whom they associate. Nobody should be compelled to collaborate with a group whose positions they find objectionable. And if enough participants withdrew, canceling the event may have become unavoidable.

But student government has a different responsibility. It represents the entire student body, not simply whichever organizations are most vocal or most offended. Its obligation is to preserve opportunities for participation, even when doing so makes some students uncomfortable.

What makes the Hunter episode particularly disappointing is what might have happened had the event proceeded. Imagine Israeli and Palestinian students, Jewish and Muslim students, and others whose political differences have become defining features of campus life, sharing an evening devoted to music, art and culture. They might have avoided discussing the Middle East altogether. They might have discovered little common ground. They might even have left with their disagreements entirely intact. But they would have occupied the same space without treating one another as enemies. That alone would have been an accomplishment. Instead, the possibility of coexistence apparently became a source of controversy.

Universities routinely proclaim their commitment to diversity, inclusion and dialogue. Yet those commitments mean little if they extend only to people who already agree. The real test comes when participation requires tolerating perspectives that others find deeply objectionable.

There is a distinction between the right to protest and the power to prevent others from participating. The first is essential to academic freedom. The second, when accommodated by institutions responsible for everyone, can undermine it.

Hunter’s administration should establish what happened and ensure that future student government events operate under transparent, viewpoint-neutral rules. More importantly, it should encourage another attempt at the encounter that never occurred.

The disappointment at Hunter isn’t simply that Jewish students may have been made unwelcome. It’s that students who disagree about almost everything lost an opportunity to discover what they might still share. No one expected a cultural arts night to resolve the conflict in the Middle East. But perhaps, for a few hours, it might have helped students see one another as something more than representatives of opposing causes. That would have been a modest achievement, but one increasingly difficult to imagine on today’s campuses. And that is precisely why the opportunity mattered.