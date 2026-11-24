Artificial intelligence may be transforming the American economy, but its physical infrastructure is becoming an increasingly unwelcome neighbor. Across the country, communities are resisting the construction of massive data centers, concerned about their appetite for electricity and water, their environmental impact and the costs they may impose on everyone else.

The resistance has become political. According to recent reports, voters in at least 38 local jurisdictions approved restrictions or slowdowns on data center construction in the midterm elections. What began as scattered neighborhood objections is becoming a national challenge to one of America’s fastest-growing industries.

The concerns are understandable. Data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, sometimes necessitating new power plants, transmission lines and substations. Their cooling systems can consume substantial quantities of water. And their construction can transform communities that never anticipated becoming industrial centers for the digital economy.

But there is a larger issue that deserves immediate attention: Who pays? Technology companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in artificial intelligence, anticipating extraordinary financial returns. Yet the infrastructure needed to support their ambitions can impose costs on households and businesses that have no meaningful voice in those investment decisions.

Electric utilities traditionally spread infrastructure costs across their customers. That arrangement makes sense when improvements serve the broader community. It becomes considerably harder to defend when new facilities are required primarily to satisfy the extraordinary demands of a handful of commercial enterprises.

A family struggling with its electric bill should not be financing infrastructure built to serve a multibillion-dollar technology company. Nor should local taxpayers be expected to subsidize the water systems, roads and public services required by a development whose principal beneficiaries are its owners and investors.

This is not an argument against artificial intelligence or the data centers that sustain it. These facilities can generate tax revenue, create employment and support technological advances that benefit society. Some infrastructure improvements may ultimately serve everyone. Those benefits deserve recognition, and their value should be considered when costs are allocated. But the distinction between shared benefits and private expenses must be more than a convenient accounting exercise.

There are practical solutions. States can establish special utility rates requiring data centers to cover the additional power generation and transmission capacity they necessitate. Developers can be required to make long-term financial commitments, ensuring that ordinary customers are not left paying for abandoned projects or unused infrastructure. Local governments can condition development approvals and tax incentives on demonstrable public benefits.

Virginia and Ohio have already adopted measures intended to protect ratepayers. Other states are considering similar approaches. These efforts should become the rule rather than the exception.

The technology industry is understandably eager to build quickly. American competitiveness, including the race with China, gives that ambition considerable urgency. But urgency does not justify transferring private business expenses to an unsuspecting public. The growing resistance to data centers is not simply a rejection of technological progress. It is a demand that the people financing that progress, willingly or otherwise, receive fair treatment.

America should welcome innovation and encourage investment. But the companies expecting to profit from the AI revolution must be prepared to pay its costs. The public should not become an involuntary investor in someone else’s extraordinary opportunity.