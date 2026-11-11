Thrifty Teens Support Women in Need

Two Washington, D.C., teens wanted to use their love of thrifting and fashion for good.

High school sophomores Annie Worden and Louise Laitin raised $2,000 through a pop-up thrift shop they organized from start to finish.

“We are super happy with [the] money we raised,” Worden told Washington Jewish Week.

Worden and Laitin, both members of D.C.’s Temple Micah, brainstormed the idea, organized clothing drives for new and gently used clothes, worked out the logistics of opening a thrift store for a day, sorted and priced the four to five carloads of donations, set up shop in the shul’s social hall and ran the thrift shop for more than two hours on Nov. 8.

They did this with a desire to give back to Micah House, a charitable cause they’ve “always known about.”

It’s a transitional residence for women in recovery from substance abuse and homelessness in Northwest D.C., founded and supported by members of Temple Micah.

“Through [Temple] Micah, you meet the people who [live] there. You hear a lot about their stories,” said Laitin, who lives in D.C. “Coming from someone who did the youth program at Micah, you know a lot more about it, so you can really understand how it can actually help someone and change someone’s life.”

Every year, the religious school brings in at least one Micah House resident — as well as a board member and case manager — to speak with students in fifth through seventh grades, leading to a greater understanding of how some of their neighbors are navigating recovery and homelessness.

“Instead of [Micah House] just being a place for them to stay, it also gives them a lot of openings for finding a job, finding a stable way of life,” Laitin said.

Worden came up with the idea after encouragement from her mother, who volunteers at All Saints Thrift Shop, a donation-based thrift store in a Chevy Chase church.

“Then I hatched the plan with Louise, and we both decided we should try to make this possible for Micah,” said Worden. “From that, we built [Micah Thrift].”

She and Worden collected hundreds of articles of clothing from the Micah community: mostly women’s and children’s clothes.

“We want to sell as many clothes as possible and have as little left over,” Worden said ahead of the pop-up thrift shop.

“We had the clothes laid out as best as we could to make it feel not just like boxes. It was all laid out on tables or on racks,” Laitin said, adding that teen volunteers helped out on Nov. 8.

The teen organizers contributed clothes of their own, some of which have sentimental value.

Worden donated a skirt she’s worn to “so many b’nai mitzvah services”: “I was like, let me give this to someone else for a little bit of love,” she said.

She also donated a favorite sweater she wore in middle school.

Laitin gave a dress she wore often to shul: “I don’t fit in it anymore, might as well go to someone else.”

Mckinley Edelman, Temple Micah’s director of education, donated her kids’ favorite Chanukah outfits from last year.

“I’ve been holding onto them because I was like, I don’t want to just drop these off at Goodwill,” Edelman explained. “They’re the best Chanukah outfits and it was really perfect timing with the thrift store.”

Edelman and rabbi educator Samantha Frank worked with the teens to coordinate logistics such as the timing and location. But

Edelman and Frank insisted that the initiative was entirely spearheaded and organized by Worden and Laitin.

The effort reflects Jewish values, according to the teens.

“There’s a lot of helping out and looking out for everyone, whether they’re Jewish or not,” Worden said.

Laitin, who works at Temple Micah’s religious school on Sundays, noted that students make tzedakah boxes as part of the curriculum, reflecting the Jewish emphasis on giving back.

“Everything you get, you give a little,” Laitin said. “That’s a main Jewish value I think about in general, not only focusing on yourself.”

Worden and Laitin’s second pop-up thrift shop is scheduled for May 2, 2027.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com