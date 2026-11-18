Two American educators from Memphis and New York were chosen as part of the inaugural class of Global Jewish Teacher Award recipients at the first-ever Global Jewish Educator Conference gala in Jerusalem. Anat Kampf of Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis and Rabbi Tzvi Lew of the Yeshiva University High School for Girls in New York are part of a prestigious group that includes Jewish educators from Mexico, Argentina, Russia and more.

The award was created as a collaboration between the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism’s UnitEd education initiative, The Jerusalem Post, the World Zionist Organization and Herzog College. It aims to recognize exemplary Jewish educators from around the world in order to promote Jewish education.

“Receiving this award is deeply meaningful to me because teaching is most fulfilling when you know you are making a difference in the lives of your students,” Kampf said. “This recognition affirms that, in some way, I have been able to have that kind of impact, and I am truly grateful for that.”

Kampf and Lew were chosen from over 250 nominees, with the award’s judges selecting for criteria including how the nominated educators worked to encourage their students to explore and embrace their Jewish identities and better connect with their religious community. The awards were presented at the Global Jewish Educator Conference, a summit that brought together educators from 34 countries, as well as 100 educators from Israel, to discuss challenges facing Jewish education.

“This award is … a testament to the incredible students that attend my school, as well as the amazing administration, faculty and staff, all of whom help make it easier to be successful as a teacher,” Lew said of the honor. “My hope and goal are that my students live a life with complete commitment to Torah and mitzvot, doing so with great enthusiasm and a sense of fulfillment, with the tools to learn independently and think deeply.”

All recipients were awarded $2,500 grants from the Mayberg Foundation to further their educational work.

“We recognize the invaluable role of Jewish educators in developing the Jewish identity of their students,” said Manette Mayberg, president and trustee of the Mayberg Foundation. “Our gift is an opportunity to additionally honor these special role models whose careers in Jewish education have strengthened the Jewish future.”