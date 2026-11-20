Sharon Udasin | JTA

A Vincent van Gogh painting of blooming chestnut trees sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby’s on Wednesday night, after a last-minute dispute about its sale during the Nazi era threatened to derail the auction.

While the set a new auction record for a Van Gogh painting, the lead-up to the event was fraught with questions of ownership. The heirs of Samuel Fischer, a German Jewish publisher, last week asked Sotheby’s to postpone the sale of the 1890 piece, called “Châtaigniers en fleurs,” arguing that their ancestors sold it in 1936 under financial duress caused by the Nazis.

The family’s lawyer, Gunnar Schnabel, demanded that Sotheby’s prove that the 1936 transaction would have occurred “even without Nazi rule,” in an email shared with The New York Times.

A day before the auction, however, Sotheby’s announced in a statement that it had come to an agreement with “all of the legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer” and the Blaquier-Arrieta family, the collectors who were selling the painting.

Noting that Van Gogh painted “Châtaigniers en Fleurs” in May 1890 during an “extraordinary period of creative intensity” in the final two months of his life, Sotheby’s described the piece as one of the most important of such works to remain in private hands.