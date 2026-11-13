What Happened When the President of Israel Asked 150 Jews to Solve Their People’s Problems

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JTA
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Participants in the Voice of the People initiative gather for a photo at the Intercontinental Hotel, Budapest, Oct. 19, 2026
Participants in the Voice of the People initiative gather for a photo at the Intercontinental Hotel, Budapest, Oct. 19, 2026 (Deborah Danan via JTA)

Deborah Danan | JTA

After a gala dinner attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, most of the guests at the closing conference of his Voice of the People (VOP) initiative in Budapest were in no hurry to call it a night, staying on to dance to Israeli pop music.

That so many stayed for the obligatory let-your-hair-down activity, so often a cringe-inducing, sparsely attended affair at gatherings like these, was an encouraging sign. There was plenty to unwind from: 18 months grappling with some of the Jewish world’s most divisive problems, with war disrupting their work along the way.

Herzog conceived the initiative amid Israel’s bitter divisions over judicial reform, but its launch was delayed by Oct. 7. Run in partnership with the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization, the VOP receives funding from the Azrieli Foundation, the Wilf Family Foundations and the Patrick and Lina Drahi Foundation. Part global networking venture, part Jewish version of “Shark Tank,” VOP divided 150 council members, drawn equally from Israel, North America and the rest of the world, into 10 working groups tasked with coming up with solutions for five major challenges: antisemitism, polarization, Jewish identity and heritage, Israel-Diaspora relations, and relations between Jews and non-Jews.

Over the 18 months, the groups developed 38 initiatives, with more than 20 reaching the proof-of-concept stage and 21 receiving seed grants of up to $20,000.

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