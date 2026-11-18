For years, critics of American military assistance to Israel have argued that the United States should stop paying billions annually to support a country wealthy enough to defend itself. Now, with President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussing an end to the arrangement, those critics may finally get their wish. But they may not get the result they expect.

The $3.8 billion annual assistance package has never been simply charity. Most of the money finances purchases from American defense manufacturers, while the remainder supports cooperative missile defense programs. Israel receives weapons and technology; American companies receive product orders; both militaries benefit from research, intelligence and operational experience. More importantly, the arrangement has helped shape Israel’s strategic choices.

For decades, Washington has been Israel’s indispensable military supplier. American aircraft, precision weapons and defense systems are central to Israel’s security. That dependence has also given Washington considerable influence over what Israel buys, develops and deploys. Ending the financial arrangement could begin changing that equation.

Israel cannot simply abandon American systems integrated into its military over decades. Nor should it want to. But an Israel paying more of its own defense bills has compelling reasons to diversify suppliers, accelerate domestic production and establish new international partnerships.

And Israel has something increasingly valuable to offer. Its advances in missile defense, drones, cybersecurity and battlefield technology make it an attractive partner for countries seeking sophisticated military capabilities. European and Asian governments may offer financing, manufacturing capacity, access to new markets and reciprocal technological cooperation.

For Israel, the opportunities extend beyond commercial advantage. Greater domestic production could reduce vulnerability to foreign political pressures and wartime supply interruptions. New partnerships could expand Israel’s diplomatic relationships and give Jerusalem more flexibility in responding to security threats.

But independence carries risks. Technology shared with new partners may eventually reach competitors or adversaries. Commercial opportunities may involve political compromises. And alternative suppliers may prove no more dependable than Washington when circumstances become difficult. Israel must decide not merely who wants its technology, but whom it trusts to possess it. It must also avoid exchanging one form of dependence for another.

The United States faces consequences, too. American manufacturers could lose business, and Washington might have less access to Israeli innovations developed through competing partnerships.

There is an irony here. Some Americans who want to end military assistance also want greater influence over Israeli policies. Yet reducing Israel’s financial dependence may ultimately diminish Washington’s leverage. That does not make Israel immune to American pressure. Export controls, spare parts and diplomatic cooperation remain powerful instruments of influence. But the relationship could become less exclusive.

The existing agreement runs through 2028. Israel should use that time to negotiate a transition that preserves essential American cooperation while strengthening its own industrial capacity and strategic flexibility. The objective should not be independence for its own sake. It should be a more resilient Israel, capable of defending itself without unnecessarily weakening its most important alliance.

Those advocating an end to American assistance should recognize that they may be changing far more than a budgetary arrangement. And Israel should recognize that greater independence is an opportunity worth pursuing — provided it understands the responsibilities, risks and choices that come with it.