Aaron Bandler | JNS

Experts told JNS that they are scratching their heads after the Washington Post reported that Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, is reversing her predecessor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to opt the state into the federal education tax credit program.

The program, which is part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” passed last year, lets residents, if the governor opts the state in, to receive a tax credit up to $1,700, or $3,400 per couple, to cover educational costs, which can include private school tuition. States have until Jan. 1 to opt in to be eligible.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, told JNS that the OU is “disappointed with Gov. Spanberger’s announcement that she intends to not have Virginia’s students and families benefit from the federal scholarship tax credit.”

“No matter the misleading statements of some in the media and elsewhere, this program is not a ‘voucher,’ nor will it only benefit private schools,” he said. “It opens the door to millions of dollars in private donations that can benefit students in public, private and parochial schools at no cost to Virginia’s budget.”

Jennifer Weber, a fellow for K-12 education policy at the Manhattan Institute, told JNS that due to Spanberger’s decision, “Virginia families stand to lose access to significant educational assistance.”

“Democrats for Education Reform estimates the program could generate about $766 million for Virginia students, and none of that money would come from Virginia’s public education budget,” she said.

“What Spanberger misses is that this is not just a private school program,” Weber told JNS. “Public school students can use these scholarships for tutoring, special education services, after-school programs and transportation.”

Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, stated that Spanberger is “slamming the door on education scholarships for Virginia children, including students in public schools.”

“President Trump’s Education Freedom Tax Credit can help families pay for tutoring, special-needs services and more,” he said. “Yet Gov. Spanberger has said she intends to stand in the way.”

Colleen Hroncich, a policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom, doesn’t think that the federal government has a constitutional basis to be involved in education, so she doesn’t support the tax credit program.

But given that the program exists, Hroncich finds Spanberger’s decision “kind of puzzling” for opting out of “Virginia children being able to benefit from the program.”

“Now families, kids who thought that they were going to have access to the scholarship funds won’t,” Hroncich told JNS. “There are scholarship-granting organizations that people were setting up, both in the public and private realm, that were going to be able to provide scholarships for the eligible expenses, whether that’s tuition or tutoring, extra support.”

“Kids in public and private schools would have been eligible for those scholarships, and now they won’t be because of this decision,” she said.

Teachers’ unions have been “driving the opposition” to the program, but there’s a “pretty high percentage of support” among parents, and teachers are generally not opposed to the program, according to Hroncich.

Two school districts in the state have voted to support the program or tabled resolutions opposing the program, she told JNS.

“Parents are going to know that she is the one who, especially in a state like that where parents thought that they were going to have access to the program, and now suddenly one person is saying, ‘Never mind,’” she said.

“I’ll be surprised if that ends up being the smart political move down the road, because it’s really just the unions that are against it,” Hroncich told JNS.

A spokesman for Spanberger told the Post that Youngkin, the prior governor, “did not actually enter Virginia into the program,” because an online portal to submit a list of eligible scholarship-granting organizations did not exist at the time.

The spokesman told the Post that the administration “does not believe this program would benefit students in public schools,” and as such, “the commonwealth will not be participating this year.”

Zack Roday, an adviser to Youngkin, told the paper that the former governor was the “first in the country to complete the official form” and that Spanberger’s decision is a “betrayal.” (JNS sought comment from Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia nonprofit.)

Lance Izumi, senior director of the Center for Education at the Pacific Research Institute, told JNS that Spanberger’s decision is “totally wrongheaded.”

“She claims that the federal scholarship tax credit program won’t benefit public school students but that’s demonstrably untrue, because the letter of the law itself says that money from this tax credit can be used to help students in the public school system with services such as tutoring or therapy or other approved services,” he said.

The program would have no impact on the state budget, and it’s “free money for the state of Virginia,” Izumi said.

Test scores in Virginia show that seven of 10 eighth graders are “not scoring at the proficient level in reading and in math,” according to Izumi.

“Spanberger doesn’t say how she’s going to improve the performance of these kids now that she’s not going to opt into this federal scholarship program,” he told JNS. “She has no plan.”

‘Failing public school system’

More than 30 states have enrolled in the program, according to the White House website , which still lists Virginia as an enrollee. Among participating states are New York, Colorado and New Mexico, all of which have “very progressive Democratic governors,” according to Izumi.

“I would like to hear Abigail Spanberger tell everyone, tell the people of Virginia why Kathy Hochul is wrong, why is Jared Polis wrong,” he told JNS, of the Democratic governors of New York and Colorado respectively.

“Why are those very progressive governors in blue states wrong for opting into this program?” he said.

Spanberger is “consigning the children of Virginia to a failing public school system,” and she is “basically like George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door saying ‘no’” to students who need help, Izumi said.

Wallace, a four-time governor of Alabama, fought against racial integration of schools in the 1960s.

“Support for this tax credit program is both bipartisan, and it cuts across all kinds of demographic groups,” Izumi told JNS. “The people who are going to be helped by this most are going to be low-income kids, whose families can’t afford to pay for the tutoring services that they may need in order to do better in school.”

“The fact that you see both Jewish and Catholic and other religious organizations supporting this, again, shows that this cuts across various demographic lines,” he said.

“Abigail Spanberger put herself against this broad constituency in support of this program in favor of the special interests who supported her,” he told JNS.